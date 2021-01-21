Apple rolled out iOS 14.4 RC and iPadOS 14.4 RC for iPhone and iPad on Thursday.

This is the last iOS 14.4 release before it rolls out to the public, adding notifications for when your camera can’t be verified as a genuine Apple camera and more.

iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 should be available to the general public in the coming days.

You won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on the next major iOS update, as Apple seeded the release candidate of iOS 14.4 to developers on Thursday. iOS 14.4 doesn’t introduce any significant new features, but it does allow the Camera app to identify smaller QR codes, lets you classify the device type in Bluetooth settings to correctly identify headphones for audio notifications, and adds a warning about non-genuine cameras.

Apple’s iOS 14.4 RC is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.4 RC. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Here are the complete release notes from Apple for the iOS 14.4 release candidate:

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone: Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max This release also fixes the following issues: Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen