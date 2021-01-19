All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in February 2021 have been revealed.

In addition to getting four more episodes of WandaVision this month, Disney+ is also getting a live-action superhero movie based on the children’s book Flora & Ulysses.

Other highlights in February include Myth: A Frozen Tale and The Muppet Show: Season 1-5.

For the first year of its existence, Disney+ was little more than a Mandalorian service for subscribers who didn’t care about revisiting the studio’s animated classics. Once The Mandalorian’s first season wrapped up, many of us simply waited around for the second season, occasionally dropping in to check out The Right Stuff or High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. But 2020 should be much more exciting, as February’s releases go to show.

First and foremost, most of the remaining six episodes of WandaVision will air in February, ramping up the action as Scarlet Witch and Vision begin to figure out why they’re reliving sitcoms from decades past. Disney+ is also debuting a superhero movie that actually doesn’t exist inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Flora & Ulysses is based on a children’s novel, and stars a superpowered squirrel. Plus, all five seasons of The Muppet Show are making their way to the streaming service, giving parents a chance to show their kids what they missed in the ’70s.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of February:

Streaming February 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

WandaVision | Episode 4

Streaming February 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision | Episode 5

Inside Pixar: Portraits Portraits: Patty Bonfilio, Director of Facility Operations Portraits: Rachelle Federico, Production Assistant Portraits: Barney Jones, Music Editor Portraits: Cynthia Lusk, Director of International Production Portraits: Marylou Jaso, Pastry Chef



Streaming February 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1)

The Muppet Show (s2)

The Muppet Show (s3)

The Muppet Show (s4)

The Muppet Show (s5)

Flora & Ulysses

WandaVision | Episode 6

Streaming February 26

Car SOS (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1)

Disney Pair of Kings (s2)

Disney Pair of Kings (s3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale

WandaVision | Episode 7

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of February. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in March.