Netflix is adding 13 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of January 17th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include Call My Agent!: Season 4, Blown Away: Season 2, Busted!: Season 3, and The White Tiger.

Virtual fireplaces are all that will be leaving Netflix this week.

Sometimes, the list of shows and movies leaving Netflix in a given week outshines the new releases. Other times, we lose a bunch of virtual fireplaces while getting new seasons of originals like Hello Ninja, Call My Agent!, Blown Away, Busted!, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which happens to be the case this week.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 17th, 2021:

Arrivals

Monday, January 18th

Homefront (2013)

Tuesday, January 19th

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.



Wednesday, January 20th

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Two very different women form a peculiar family when they discover that their 6-month-old children were erroneously exchanged at birth.

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL This is a look at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents that used them.



Thursday, January 21st

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.



Friday, January 22nd

Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FATE: THE WINX SAGA follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon WINX CLUB from Iginio Straffi.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY The teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists. But things aren’t what they seem.

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM When Eva’s grandmother decides to marry her best friend, Celia, Eva worries what her conservative fiancé and his family will think.

The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.



Saturday, January 23rd

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Everything comes unraveling for three successful women who work on a radio show as twists, turns and troubles plague their seemingly happy marriages.



Departures

Wednesday, January 20th

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in January, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.