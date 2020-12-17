- Netflix’s new releases for January 2021 are now official, and there are plenty of upcoming movies and shows to be excited about.
- The biggest news is the upcoming third season of Cobra Kai, which has been a smash hit ever since it left YouTube and arrived at Netflix.
- Here, we’ll show you the complete release schedule for all 49 new Netflix originals that are set to premiere in January 2021.
December 2020 has been a solid month for new Netflix releases, and it was much-needed. November was by far the weakest month of 2020 for Netflix originals, and it also happened to be the month when Netflix decided to jack up its prices. It wasn’t a huge increase, of course, but it was the latest in a long line of price hikes and it absolutely won’t be the last. Netflix is a must-have for millions upon millions of people though, so we need to make sure that we’re getting our money’s worth.
There are still a few big releases that have yet to come in December, including the exciting new George Clooney film The Midnight Sky. Netflix’s January 2021 release schedule has now been released though, so it’s time to see what’s in store for Netflix subscribers in the new year.
BGR’s Top Deal of the Day
FDA EUA-authorized coronavirus masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
MANK was fantastic and we can’t wait to watch The Midnight Sky, and you should definitely check out the Netflix December 2020 releases list to make sure you don’t miss anything. That said there’s one title we’re thinking about right now: Cobra Kai. That’s right… season 3 of the smash-hit series is set to debut next month!
The show has been a huge success for Netflix ever since it made its way over to the platform from YouTube. Now, Cobra Kai Season 3 is finally almost upon us and we cannot wait to see what happens next. If you’ve been living under a rock and you’re somehow unaware, the show follows Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso 30 years after their epic showdown in The Karate Kid. This show is absolutely fantastic, and you’re crazy if you don’t check it out. Now, for the bad news: Netflix confirmed that Cobra Kai Season 3 will premiere in January, but we don’t have an exact release date yet.
Want to see what else Netflix has planned in January 2021? Scroll down to see all 49 new original movies, series, and specials that are set to debut over the course of the month. Also, the full release schedule with content licensed from third-party studios is right here.
Release Date TBD
- 50M2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bonding: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM
- The Netflix Afterparty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 1st
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 2nd
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 5th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY
- History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 6th
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM
- Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 7th
- Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 8th
- Charming — NETFLIX FILM
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 11th
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 13th
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 15th
- Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM
- Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 19th
- Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 20th
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 21st
- Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 22nd
- Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM
- The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 23rd
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 26th
- Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 27th
- Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 29th
- Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Dig — NETFLIX FILM
- Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY