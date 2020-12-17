Netflix’s new releases for January 2021 are now official, and there are plenty of upcoming movies and shows to be excited about.

The biggest news is the upcoming third season of Cobra Kai, which has been a smash hit ever since it left YouTube and arrived at Netflix.

Here, we’ll show you the complete release schedule for all 49 new Netflix originals that are set to premiere in January 2021.

December 2020 has been a solid month for new Netflix releases, and it was much-needed. November was by far the weakest month of 2020 for Netflix originals, and it also happened to be the month when Netflix decided to jack up its prices. It wasn’t a huge increase, of course, but it was the latest in a long line of price hikes and it absolutely won’t be the last. Netflix is a must-have for millions upon millions of people though, so we need to make sure that we’re getting our money’s worth.

There are still a few big releases that have yet to come in December, including the exciting new George Clooney film The Midnight Sky. Netflix’s January 2021 release schedule has now been released though, so it’s time to see what’s in store for Netflix subscribers in the new year.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA EUA-authorized coronavirus masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MANK was fantastic and we can’t wait to watch The Midnight Sky, and you should definitely check out the Netflix December 2020 releases list to make sure you don’t miss anything. That said there’s one title we’re thinking about right now: Cobra Kai. That’s right… season 3 of the smash-hit series is set to debut next month!

The show has been a huge success for Netflix ever since it made its way over to the platform from YouTube. Now, Cobra Kai Season 3 is finally almost upon us and we cannot wait to see what happens next. If you’ve been living under a rock and you’re somehow unaware, the show follows Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso 30 years after their epic showdown in The Karate Kid. This show is absolutely fantastic, and you’re crazy if you don’t check it out. Now, for the bad news: Netflix confirmed that Cobra Kai Season 3 will premiere in January, but we don’t have an exact release date yet.

Want to see what else Netflix has planned in January 2021? Scroll down to see all 49 new original movies, series, and specials that are set to debut over the course of the month. Also, the full release schedule with content licensed from third-party studios is right here.

Release Date TBD

Streaming January 1st

Streaming January 2nd

Streaming January 5th

Streaming January 6th

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 7th

Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming January 8th

Streaming January 11th

Streaming January 13th

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 15th

Streaming January 19th

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 20th

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 21st

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 22nd

Streaming January 23rd

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 26th

Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 27th

Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming January 29th

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY