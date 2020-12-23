An official teaser from an unexpected source seemingly confirms that the biggest Spider-Man 3 leak so far.

The official Paramount Network Twitter account hinted that a Spider-Man surprise is coming this Christmas from Marvel.

The tweet also says that Spider-Man 3 will kick off a live-action Spider-Verse.

A barrage of Spider-Man 3 leaks has given us the same general message about the third film in the first MCU Spider-Man trilogy. The film will be the most ambitious project featuring one of the most beloved Marvel heroes. If the rumors are accurate, Spider-Man 3 will not just be the most exciting Spider-Man film in the MCU, but the best Spider-Man Sony made in the last 20 years. Aside from advancing the Peter Parker story, this particular film other important purposes that explain why both Marvel and Sony have such big plans for it.

Both studios are advancing independent multiverse storylines, and Spider-Man 3 fits perfectly with those initiatives. And we now have an official teaser that seems to confirm the biggest Spider-Man 3 leak so far. Beware, some major spoilers follow below. Now’s your chance to avoid them.

MCU Phase 4 rumors said a few months ago that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would feature old Spider-Man characters from Sony’s recent history. Then again, other rumors threw plenty of other characters in the mix, including Deadpool and Wolverine. Anything would be plausible for the film, given that title.

But then we heard that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear in Spider-Man 3 as well, with Benedict Cumberbatch also set to star in it. Doctor Strange would be Peter Parker’s new mentor/guide, after Tony Stark and Happy. Then rumors said that other actors from the previous Spider-Man films would star in Spider-Man 3, including Alfred Molina, Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Stone. Jamie Foxx previously said that he’d be reprising his Electro role as well.

Plot leaks then said the multiverse would unravel in Spider-Man 3. The film might be part of its own trilogy, but it’s also supposedly the middle episode of a triple-part story in the MCU. WandaVision will lead directly into the events in Spider-Man 3, which will continue on Strange 2. That’s why all the old Spider-Man versions will be brought into this film. Thus, Spider-Man 3 would advance Marvel’s multiverse plans for the MCU’s future while setting up Sony’s own live-action Spider-Verse ambitions.

It would help if you had all that context for the following tweet to make any sense. Coming from the official Paramount Network Twitter account for Spain, the teaser below practically tells us that Maguire and Garfield are returning, seemingly confirming the Spider-Verse’s arrival.

🎁 Marvel te hace entrega de su regalo de navidad. Es una caja que, si la abres, te aparecen los tres #SpiderMan del siglo XXI en una misma película. pic.twitter.com/Z1WrXznM0G — ParamountNetESP (@ParamountNetESP) December 17, 2020

Translated from Spanis, via Murphy’s Multiverse, the tweet reads:

Marvel gives you their Christmas Gift. It’s a box that, if you open it, all 3 Spider-Men from the 21st century will appear in the same movie.

This is what the image caption reads:

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return to reprise their roles as Peter Parker. Spider-Man 3 will explode the Arachnid Multiverse (Or Spider-Verse).

It’s strange for Paramount to offer this particular teaser when Sony is yet to announce the move. As for the Christmas surprise, we have no idea what that is. Maybe Sony will tease the film soon, which is already shooting. After all, Spider-Man 3 is set to premiere a week before Christmas next year, so what better time to tease a film that might turn out to be one of the most anticipated titles of Phase 4.