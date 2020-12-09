Marvel movies and TV shows have been postponed to 2021 on account of the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s no shortage of MCU Phase 4 rumors.

A new report seems to confirm a variety of recent rumors that indicated two inter-connected Marvel movies would feature exciting casts thanks to unexpected cameos.

The two films would not just advance Marvel’s plans towards another epic finale that could rival Avengers: Endgame, but also Sony’s plans to create a worthy universe around the Marvel superheroes it controls.

We’re facing a huge shortage of Marvel content this year, as the pandemic made going to the movies practically impossible. The health crisis also impacted productions, adding extra delays to Marvel releases for Disney+. Marvel postponed all of its films and shows to 2021, with WandaVision being the first MCU Phase 4 title of 2021.

But there’s an increasing number of Marvel rumors to keep us entertained, including plenty of exciting revelations about Marvel’s purported plans to build a story at least as impressive as the Infinity Saga. Some of these leaks and spoilers concern titles that should hit theaters and TV next year, while others look at the much bigger picture that extends well beyond Phase 4. Two Marvel deeply inter-connected movies seem to be at the center of the main storyline, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3. And a brand new report seems to confirm one of the best Marvel leaks so far.

A series of rumors this year told us that Doctor Strange 2 might hold the keys to the future of the MCU. The film will explore the multiverse, bringing all sorts of exciting cameos, including different versions of fallen Avengers, as well as other Marvel heroes that were out of reach until Disney purchased Fox. None of those reports were confirmed, and given the title of the sequel, any cameo approach would make sense, including having Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return to their Spider-Man roles. The two played previous Spider-Man versions in Sony’s films that preceded its partnership with Disney. The point of Strange 2 would be to open up the multiverse and guide the MCU towards a future where superheroes from various universes would have to team up and/or face each other. That will sound familiar to fans of the comics, and it’s what we’ve been expecting all along.

A wave of new Spider-Man 3 reports seem to support the exciting Strange 2 rumors. First of all, we heard that Benedict Cumberbatch would play Doctor Strange in the new Spider-Man 3, acting as a new role model to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. He would also help with multiverse matters, having roamed those places before. There’s even reason to believe that one of the best Endgame leaks, might be repurposed for this particular film.

Jamie Foxx teased his return as Electro, and then we heard that Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus is also coming back to Spider-Man. The obvious problem is that both villains appeared in Sony’s non-MCU Spider-Man series of films.

Separately, rumors said that Maguire and Garfield would also appear in Spider-Man 3, with a rumor over the weekend indicating they might provide a key plot twist in the film. We won’t spoil it outright, but here’s that story if you love spoilers. And even Google listed the two Spider-Man alums as starring in the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

This brings us to the latest development on the matter that seems to confirm all the speculation about Marvel’s multiverse plans and the involvement of Sony’s previous Spider-Men in the main MCU storyline. Collider says that a bunch of actors from previous Spider-Man actors will return soon:

Just like Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Andrew Garfield will be back, and if Sony/Marvel can close a deal with Tobey Maguire, he’ll be back too. Kirsten Dunst will return as MJ, and I expect Emma Stone to reprise her role as Gwen Stacy, pregnancy permitting. Why? Because this third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will delve into the multi-verse, just like its animated counterpart Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. I don’t think that’s a big secret at this point, so why do we pretend it is? Because we love the pageantry of it all.

From the sounds of it, Spider-Man 3 might turn out to be the biggest and most audacious Spider-Man movie so far, considering the impressive cast if all these leaks are accurate. A great joke on social media said a few days ago that Tom Holland would have a cameo in Spider-Man 3, a clear indication that some fans are very much aware of all the cast rumors surrounding the film.

Spider-Man 3 would not help only Marvel iron out its multiverse storyline. Sony is also developing its own Marvel universe, and Spider-Man 3 will allow it to bring forward plans for future Spider-Verse adventures. The film will premiere on December 17th, 2021, assuming the coronavirus allows us back to cinemas.