An insider familiar with unannounced Marvel movies and TV series plans revealed plot details for one of the key titles of Phase 4: Spider-Man 3.

The film will reportedly be part of a sort of trilogy inside Phase 4 that includes a highly anticipated TV series and one of the most exciting Marvel movies in this phase of adventures.

The leaker revealed a few key parts of the story, saying that the final act of Spider-Man 3 could rival Infinity War and Endgame.

It took Kevin Feige less than half an hour to unveil all of Marvel’s plans during Disney Investor Day 2020. He revealed release dates for several projects, including some of the highly anticipated Marvel shows heading to Disney+ next year, and announced a few exciting other TV series that were previously rumored. Feige confirmed that Fantastic Four is in the works, with the director hired for the MCU Spider-Man trilogy set to helm the project. And most of the cast rumors that we had seen throughout the year came true as well, as Feige announced the actors who will play several new superheroes and villains in Phase 4 and beyond.

But Disney could not reveal a key piece of the MCU Phase 4 roster, because Sony is technically in charge. We’ve seen many exciting rumors about Spider-Man 3 recently, and a new report details a few key plot details of the film, indicating that the untitled Spider-Man sequel will be part of what appears to be the backbone of the Phase 4 adventures. This is the time to look away and close the page if you don’t want to see any spoilers.

As integral as Spider-Man might be to the action in the last few films of the Infinity Saga, Homecoming and Far From Home aren’t all that important to the story. As beloved as Spider-Man might be, these are lighter movies that offer plenty of action and contribute to Peter Parker’s personal arc. But they’re hardly the kind of pivotal films in the MCU that you have to see before enjoying the epic Infinity War and Endgame finale.

Spider-Man 3, on the other hand, might be the most ambitious Spider-Man film to date, and certainly the most important one in the MCU so far. That’s according to Mikey Sutton, who is back with another scoop for the film. The leaker has provided other accurate details about Marvel movies in the past.

He said a few days ago that the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film would offer Peter Parker a way out when it comes to dealing with his identity problem. The two actors starred in Sony’s previous Spider-Man series of films and are set to return for two MCU Phase 4 titles. Aside from Spider-Man 3, Maguire and Garfield will pop up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, per Sutton’s report. Doctor Strange, of course, will appear in Spider-Man 3 to be Peter’s mentor in place of the departed Iron Man.

According to sources close to the situation, Maguire and Garfield might not be the ones to help Spider-Man deal with his secret identity being revealed. Instead, Doctor Strange will wipe everyone’s memory of Parker being Spider-Man. There will be consequences to such a powerful spell that have not been leaked.

The film will focus on the Peter and MJ relationship at first, and the film will not be quite as action-packed from beginning to end as its prequels. However, Sutton says the third act will rival Infinity War and Endgame.

Spider-Man 3 will reportedly be like Civil War when it comes to character moments, as they’re gradually introduced into the plot, with Peter and MJ being at the center of it all. The bad guys will not be coming directly after Peter, targeting his weakness instead, MJ. Maguire and Garfield will appear in the second half of the film, setting up a sequence where the three Spider-Man versions will battle their villains. Time travel and swinging from one universe to the next will be included in Spider-Man 3. Apparently, the popularity of Into the Spider-Verse convinced Disney and Sony to move forward with this version of Spider-Man 3.

The former Sony universe characters will appear in the main MCU timeline because of events in WandaVision. “Spider-Man 3 is basically the middle piece of what really is a three-part tale, ending in the Doctor Strange sequel with Mephisto, who will show up here, too, as revealed to me,” the report indicates.

If the information is accurate, then WandaVision, Spider-Man 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the backbone of the MCU Phase 4. I’ve already said that WandaVision and Strange 2 seem to be the most important titles in Phase 4, as they’ll help Marvel move the story forward while fixing its worst problems. Marvel has to introduce the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool for future massive crossover projects. Movies and TV series that continue to expand on the multiverse theme that Endgame helped cement will make all of Marvel’s problems go away. Rather than becoming issues, the previous Fox and Sony Marvel movies can be neatly folded into this multiverse narrative and allow Marvel to ignore all the films based on Marvel characters that aren’t part of MCU canon without having to worry too much about explaining any inconsistencies. A direct result of this would be that Marvel can introduce its mutants and First Family in whatever form it chooses. Similarly, Deadpool 3 would be freed of the burden of the previous films, as it won’t have to continue that storyline.

As with other leaks, there’s no guarantee that Sutton’s latest leaks are accurate. But Spider-Man 3 is already shooting, and we’re bound to find out more details about it soon.

WandaVision premieres on January 15th, 2021, Spider-Man 3 launches on December 17th, 2021, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25th, 2022.