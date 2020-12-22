Microsoft has announced the four free Xbox games being given away in January.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab Little Nightmares and Dead Rising for Xbox One, and The King of Fighters XIII and Breakdown for Xbox 360.

You can save about $80 by picking up all four Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

2020 is almost over, and providing you still had any money left in your bank account, you probably spent a bunch of it on gifts for your friends and family. Therefore, new games might have to wait, even if you happened to snag an Xbox Series X or Series S over the past month. The good news is that the Games with Gold program continues to pump out free games every month, and there are actually a few titles worth the hard drive space in January.

It’s hard to imagine that any Xbox owner hasn’t played Dead Rising by now, but if you’re looking for a crazy sandbox filled with zombies, you can’t go wrong with the original. Also, Little Nightmares 2 will be out in a few months, but you can check out the first one for free in January if you have Xbox Live Gold.

Here are the details on the availability of all the free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2021:

Little Nightmares ($19.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31 Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal.

($19.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31 Dead Rising ($19.99 ERP): Available January 16 to February 15 Frank West, a freelance photojournalist on the hunt for the scoop of a lifetime, pursues a juicy lead to a small suburban town only to find that it is being overrun by zombies! He escapes to the local shopping mall thinking it will be a bastion of safety, but it turns out to be anything but.

($19.99 ERP): Available January 16 to February 15 The King of Fighters XIII ($29.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 15 “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII” comes to Xbox 360 as the ultimate versus fighting game, in an upgraded version of the original arcade game! The final chapter of the “Ash Saga”, full of anger and betrayal, ends here!!

($29.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 15 Breakdown ($9.99 ERP): Available January 16 to 31 Trapped inside a mysterious laboratory and unable to remember his past, Derrick Cole discovers his extraordinary powers, as he fights for survival against a determined military faction and a legion of seemingly invincible super-human warriors!

($9.99 ERP): Available January 16 to 31

You’ll save over $79 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 3000 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that all of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360, you can still download all of the games listed above. Some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they cost money again.