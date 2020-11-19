All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in December 2020 have been revealed.

The Mandalorian wraps up its second season on December 18th with the season’s eighth and final episode. The third season is already in production.

Pixar’s Soul will make its debut on Christmas Day. Unlike Mulan, Soul will be free to watch right away for everyone who has a Disney+ subscription.

Early on in the pandemic, Disney was one of the first movie studios to adjust its plans to account for the fact that no one was going to theaters when it dropped Pixar’s Onward on Disney+. Seven months later, yet another Pixar movie is ready to roll out to audiences around the world, but we’re no closer to theaters being open in the US than we were in April. As a result, Soul will make its debut on Disney+ as well on Christmas Day.

Soul might be the biggest release of the month for Disney+, but December will also see the arrival of three new episodes of The Mandalorian, including the finale on December 18th. Once you’ve finished season 2 of The Mandalorian, you can move on to some of the blockbuster movies coming to the streaming service next month, such as The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Into the Woods.

Today’s Best Deal

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price: $44.99 Price: $20.13 ($2.01 / Count) You Save: $24.86 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of December:

Streaming December 4

Anastasia

Big



Big Sharks Rule



Man vs. Shark



The Nutcracker and the Four Realms



Sky High



Godmothered



The Mandalorian | “Chapter 14”



Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began



The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | “Keep On Rollin'” & “The Big Good Wolf”

Streaming December 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown



Disney Holiday Magic Quest



Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric



Ralph Breaks the Internet



High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special



Safety



The Mandalorian | “Chapter 15″



Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs



The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | “The Brave Little Squire” & “An Ordinary Date”

Streaming December 18

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United HeroeZ

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

The Mandalorian | “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | “Supermarket Scramble” & “Just the Four of Us”

Streaming December 25

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul

Burrow

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of December. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in January.