- All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in December 2020 have been revealed.
- The Mandalorian wraps up its second season on December 18th with the season’s eighth and final episode. The third season is already in production.
- Pixar’s Soul will make its debut on Christmas Day. Unlike Mulan, Soul will be free to watch right away for everyone who has a Disney+ subscription.
Early on in the pandemic, Disney was one of the first movie studios to adjust its plans to account for the fact that no one was going to theaters when it dropped Pixar’s Onward on Disney+. Seven months later, yet another Pixar movie is ready to roll out to audiences around the world, but we’re no closer to theaters being open in the US than we were in April. As a result, Soul will make its debut on Disney+ as well on Christmas Day.
Soul might be the biggest release of the month for Disney+, but December will also see the arrival of three new episodes of The Mandalorian, including the finale on December 18th. Once you’ve finished season 2 of The Mandalorian, you can move on to some of the blockbuster movies coming to the streaming service next month, such as The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Into the Woods.
Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of December:
Streaming December 4
- Anastasia
- Big
- Big Sharks Rule
- Man vs. Shark
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Sky High
- Godmothered
- The Mandalorian | “Chapter 14”
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | “Keep On Rollin'” & “The Big Good Wolf”
Streaming December 11
- Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Safety
- The Mandalorian | “Chapter 15″
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | “The Brave Little Squire” & “An Ordinary Date”
Streaming December 18
- Buried Truth of the Maya
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
- Disney Channel Holiday House Party
- Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
- Eddie the Eagle
- Into the Woods
- Miraculous World: New York, United HeroeZ
- On Pointe
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log
- Dory’s Reef Cam
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
- The Mandalorian | “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | “Supermarket Scramble” & “Just the Four of Us”
Streaming December 25
- Max Keeble’s Big Move
- Soul
- Burrow
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of December. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in January.