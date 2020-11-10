If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dash is one of the hottest brands in kitchen tools thanks to its high-quality products that are available at shockingly low prices.

The $20 Dash Egg Cooker put the company on the map, but it makes so many other kitchen gadgets that undercut rival offerings.

The latest example is the new Delish by Dash Compact Stand Mixer, which goes head-to-head with KitchenAid’s $300 stand mixer but is on sale today at Amazon for just $49.99.

Everyone knows about the Dash Egg Cooker at this point. If you’re somehow unaware of this awesome little device, it’s a $20 gadget that looks like a tiny UFO and it cooks perfect eggs with the press of a single button. It’s a longtime favorite for so many people out there, which is why it has more than 18,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Now, it’s time for you to meet another awesome kitchen tool from Dash.

Do you know KitchenAid’s 3.5-quart stand mixer? That’s right, the one that costs $300. Well, the Delish by Dash Compact Stand Mixer is pretty much the same thing, but without the big-name brand and the even bigger marketing budget. With the same 3.5-quart capacity and the quality we’ve come to expect from Dash, you’d have to be crazy to buy the KitchenAid model when this Dash mixer is so much more affordable. That’s especially true today because Amazon is running a crazy one-day sale that slashes the price to just $49.99!

Delish by Dash Compact Stand Mixer 3.5 Quart with Beaters & Dough Hooks Included - Aqua, Blue (… List Price:$79.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$30.00 (38%)

Here’s more key info from the Amazon product page:

VERSATILE: The Delish by Dash Stand mixer is the perfect kitchen accessory for the budding baker or home cook looking to mix, beat, cream, or whip something up—sweet or savory

COMPACT: Weighing less than 5lbs, and standing only 10.5” tall, the Dash Stand Mixer fits underneath most kitchen cabinets. Perfect for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, or limited countertop space

TILTING HEAD: The tilting motor head makes removing the stainless steel mixing bowl and ejecting the beaters or dough hooks easy. No more mess! Plus, the retro design and variety of trendy colors options will accent any kitchen

ADJUSTABLE SLIDE: Move the bowl from side to side so you can add or reincorporate ingredients while mixing

INCLUDES: Delish by Dash Stand Mixer is backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty and includes a 3.5 qt stainless steel mixing bowl, 2 dough hooks & 2 mixer beaters (all non-electric parts are dishwasher safe)

U.S. BASED SUPPORT: Dash is a U.S. based company who provides contact information in each product manual

