We can hardly believe our eyes, but it’s true — Apple’s AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 for the first time ever at Amazon.

This is the lowest price of all time for Apple’s wildly popular true wireless earphones, which normally cost $159.

Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 deal on AirPods definitely won’t be around for very long, so hurry up or you’ll miss out!

If you’re looking for the best possible Christmas gift or Chanukah present you can give to someone this year, look no further because you just found it. And if you’re just looking for an awesome pair of earphones to gift to yourself, you hit the jackpot there as well. Apple’s AirPods 2 are currently on sale at Amazon for just $99!

Yes, these are the same AirPods that you would have to spend $159 to purchase right now from Apple. This massive $60 discount drops AirPods to a new all-time low price, and it marks the first time they’ve ever been available to buy for less than $100.

AirPods Pro are a great deal at $30 off and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are a very solid value with an even bigger $40 discount. But neither of those deals comes close to touching the huge $60 discount Amazon just gave Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2. There’s no way this deal is going to stick around for very long though, so you’ll definitely want to hustle if you want to avoid missing it.

Apple AirPods 2 – $99

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers a faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

