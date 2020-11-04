If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running a fantastic one-day deal on one of the best-selling air fryers on its entire site.

The GoWISE 1700-Watt 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer typically sells for $90, and people absolutely love it.

On Wednesday, for one day only, it’s on sale for just $90!.

The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker is by far my favorite new kitchen gadget, and it just so happens to be on sale right now with a hefty $50 discount. It’s basically like an Instant Pot but way smarter, and it touts brilliant interactive features like guided recipes and an integrated scale that weighs ingredients as you add them. How awesome is that?! If you haven’t already checked it out, you really need to know before this awesome sale is over. Trust me, it’ll make the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list — or for yourself.

If there’s one thing the Smart Cooker is lacking, however, it’s an air frying mode. For that, I turn to my trusty GoWISE 1700-Watt 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer and you will too once you see the incredible deal on Amazon right now.

This $90 air fryer is so good that it has managed to rack up a whopping 11,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It has a nice big 5.8-quart capacity and it cooks nice and evenly every time. It’s already a best-seller at full price, but with the holidays around the corner, Amazon decided to run a killer one-day sale that slashes it to a new all-time low price. Grab one on Wednesday and you’ll pay just $49.99!

GoWISE 1700-Watt 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer – $49.99

Enjoy your favorite food without the extra calories. This air fryer allows you to fry, bake, grill, and roast with little to no oil. Make crispy fried chicken, steak, French fries, pizza and much more in one countertop appliance

Sleek and modern look with advanced touch screen menu. Take the guesswork out of cooking with the built-in touch screen menu featuring 8 cooking presets: Fries/Chips, Pork, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Cake, Fish, and Pizza. Equipped with a wide temperature range from 180Fahrenheit to 400Fahrenheit in 10 degree increments and a cooking timer up to 30 minutes.

Featuring a new Start/Stop button to change time and temperature in the middle of a cook cycle. Don’t forget to shake with the new built-in alarm function that reminds you to shake your ingredients in 5, 10, 15 minute increments.

Comes with non-stick FDA-certified and PFOA free pan and detachable basket equipped with a cool touch handle and button guard to prevent accidental detachment. Shake and flip contents in the middle of your cooking program with the detachable frying basket.

Includes recipe book, This recipe book is filled with 50 recipes specifically made for GoWISE USA Air Fryers. Choose from a variety of meals to make for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.

Customer obsessed and committed to 100% Satisfaction, all GoWISE USA products come with a 30-day money back Guarantee, 1-year warranty and forever support from gowise customer care. Registered products receive an additional 60 days of Warranty coverage.

Searching for a Gift-This air fryer is the perfect gift under the tree for everyone! Get this multifunctional air fryer for the Moms on the go, dads who love to cook, grandparents or anyone who wants to be healthier. This air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil and without the mess that comes with deep frying

GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer with Recipe Book, Black List Price:$90.00 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.01 (44%)

