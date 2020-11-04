If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are tons of great deals in Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub on Wednesday, but one big sale gets you the gift that keeps on giving.

Robot vacuums completely eliminate the need to do regular light vacuuming around your home, and all of Roborock’s hottest new robot vacuums are down to all-time low prices today.

Highlights include the entry-level Roborock E4 for $188.99 and the high-end Roborock S6 for $419.99 instead of $650!

People typically think of iRobot’s Roomba brand when they think of robot vacuums, and they are the best in the business. Rival companies have really turned up the heat lately though, and one brand in particular that has consistently released robot vacuums on par with iRobot’s Roomba models is Roborock.

Roborock’s various models are priced a bit higher than bargain-basement brands, but you get far more bang for your buck. And for one day only on Wednesday, a crazy Amazon sale slashes all of Roborock’s best and newest models down to all-time low prices.

The deals include prices that start at just $188.99 for the Roborock E4 robot vacuum cleaner. It’s powerful and efficient, and it cuts down your cost by ditching all the bells and whistles. If you want some more advanced features though, Amazon’s sale definitely has you covered. Four other models are deeply discounted as well on Wednesday, including the mid-range Roborock E35 with mopping for $223.99 and the high-end Roborock S6 robot vacuum and mop that has all the advanced features you might want. The best deal of the day might be on the Roborock S6 Pure, which normally costs $600 but is on sale right now for just $359.99 thanks to a huge discount and an extra $40 coupon you can clip.

See all of today’s awesome Roborock deals below, and remember that they’re available only until the end of the day.

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $188.99

Effective Cleaning: 10% faster movement, intelligent navigation, and a Z-shape route clean your floors quickly and efficiently.

Thorough cleaning: An 11% increase in suction to 2000Pa and automatic Carpet Boost provides the power you need to pull dust and hairs lodged in carpets.

Long-Lasting Battery: A 100% battery boost to 5200mAh means enough energy to clean up to 2152sqft

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 200min Runtim… List Price:$299.99 Price:$188.99 You Save:$111.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop – $223.99

Efficient and Intelligent: Clean fast, with no random bumping. Using a dual-gyro system together with motion tracking sensors, cleaning is carried out logically and efficiently in every room. Thirteen types of sensors combine to offer cliff sensing, collision avoidance, mid-clean charging, and minimize the likelihood of entrapment.

Large battery capacity: A large 5200mAh battery offers 2.5hours of non-stop cleaning. A generous dustbin means even big homes can be cleaned in one go.

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop: 2000Pa Strong Suction, App Control, and Scheduling, Route Pl… Price:$223.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop – $359.99

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, totally controlled by the Roborock app and Alexa voice control.

Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Sele… List Price:$399.99 Price:$359.99 You Save:$40.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum – $419.99

Powerful clean and Easy mopping: Intense suction, cleans deep into carpets and cracks in the floor. Get your floors gleaming with a quick mop.

Quiet and convenient: With a cleaning volume of just 56db (equivalent to a typical conversation) in Balanced mode, you can clean any time day or night without disruption. S6 is also easy to maintain, and the integrated cable tidy in its dock keeps things elegantly wire-free.

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Adaptive Routing,Multi-Floor Mapp… List Price:$649.99 Price:$419.99 You Save:$230.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

