Netflix is adding a ton of content to its streaming service in November, but these are the best new movies and shows we think you should add to your queue this month.

The biggest release of the month is The Crown season 4, which stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana.

The Christmas Chronicles — a hit in 2018 — is getting a sequel which brings back Kurt Russell as Santa.

When we first saw the list of new releases on Netflix for November, we were underwhelmed. There simply aren’t many “brand name” originals returning this month, other than The Crown, which makes for a pretty quiet month. That said, there could be some diamonds in the rough here, as the surprisingly sweet and fun holiday flick, The Christmas Chronicles, is getting a sequel. Plus, Great Pretender is one of the better anime series Netflix has ever had, and you have plenty of time to catch up on the first season before more episodes drop this month.

In chronological order, here are the top ten movies and shows coming to Netflix in the month of November:

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 | November 1st Easy A | November 1st Ocean’s Eleven | November 1st Fruitvale Station | November 12th The Life Ahead | November 13th In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business, Madame Rosa (Sophia Loren), takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her. The two loners become each other’s protectors, anchoring an unconventional family. The Crown: Season 4 | November 15th In the 1980s, Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher while Prince Charles enters a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer. Loving | November 16th Hillbilly Elegy | November 24th Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, HILLBILLY ELEGY is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two | November 25th It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Great Pretender: Season 2 | November 25th After their string of successful cons, Makoto leaves Laurent’s team. But the web of deceit binding them together goes farther back than he knows.

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.