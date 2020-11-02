Apple’s next special event will take place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on November 10th.

Apple didn’t share any details about what would be revealed, but Apple Silicon Macs are expected to take center stage, with the first Apple Silicon MacBook likely making its debut.

In addition to the Apple Silicon Macs and macOS Big Sur, there’s also a chance that we could see AirTags, new AirPods, or even a new Apple TV model at the event.

Apple has formally announced its third virtual event of the fall, taking place on November 10th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Like its past three events — including WWDC this summer — there won’t be an in-person element to this event, everyone is invited to tune in online, and the stream will be prerecorded ahead of time.

With the 2020 iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models having already launched, it is widely expected that this stream will focus on the new Apple Silicon Macs, which were announced at WWDC in June. At the time, Apple didn’t have all that much to say about the first computers to be powered by its own chips, but the company did claim that an Apple Silicon Mac would be available before the end of 2020. The math adds up, at the very least.

“From the beginning, the Mac has always embraced big changes to stay at the forefront of personal computing. Today we’re announcing our transition to Apple silicon, making this a historic day for the Mac,” CEO Tim Cook said in a June press release. “With its powerful features and industry-leading performance, Apple silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever. I’ve never been more excited about the future of the Mac.”

The “one more thing” tagline that Apple plastered on the press invite for the event seems to suggest that there will not be a bunch of new hardware reveals on November 10th, but we know that a number of Apple products are currently in the works that should see the light of day sooner than later. The AirTags trackers have been popping up in rumors this entire year, new AirPods could be ready to ship in the coming weeks, and it’s been quite a while since the Apple TV hardware was updated. Any or all of these could make an appearance next week.

Although we don’t know how much new hardware Apple plans to show off at the event, we can all but guarantee that macOS Big Sur will finally roll out publicly during or shortly after the event. macOS Big Sur was announced at WWDC in June, and the first developer beta was seeded on the same day. The tenth developer beta came out on October 14th, and will likely be the last update ahead of the software’s arrival next week.