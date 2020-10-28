If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro have a $50 discount right now at Amazon, and AirPods 2 start at just $129.

Before you pull the trigger on either of those deals, however, there’s another outstanding Amazon sale you should consider.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds with Alexa built in are among the hottest true wireless earbuds out there — and with a big $40 discount, they cost about half as much as AirPods 2.

There are no headphones on Amazon’s entire site that are anywhere near as popular as AirPods Pro with our readers. In fact, the only headphones that come anywhere close are AirPods 2. The former is back on sale with Prime Day 2020’s deep discount, so you can pick up AirPods Pro today for $199.99. Meanwhile, AirPods 2 are down to $129 instead of $159, which is also a superb deal.

Before you buy either of those great true wireless earbuds though, there’s another option that people love just as much for even less money.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds offer fantastic sound quality as well as great battery life. On top of that, they feature Amazon Alexa support so you can take your favorite voice assistant with you everywhere you go. These wildly popular earphones retail for $120, which is already less than what you’d pay for any AirPods. Thanks to a $40 discount at Amazon today, however, you can pick up a pair for just $79.99! That’s about half what you’d pay for AirPods 2 if you bought them right now from Apple, so don’t miss out.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Built-In, True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

These are truly wireless earbuds that are multifunctional. You can take phone calls with them in or listen to your music for hours on end. These are ideal to use and sync up with your smartphone, so taking your music or podcasts anywhere is even simpler. You can adjust the volume with the push of a button.

Check out the info from the Amazon product page for further details.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – $79.99

True wireless earbuds – Conversations are made incredibly clear with the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds that are proven to deliver superior call performance. Plus, a long-lasting battery with charging case included keeps you connected all day.

Multi-functional Bluetooth earbuds – The integrated controls let you answer calls, adjust the volume or pause music with just the touch of a button. Plus, they are IP55 rated with a 2-year warranty against water and dust (registration required).

Take work calls from home – Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance, with up to 15 hours of battery for maximum productivity— Even when you’re learning or working from home on your smartphone.

No audio dropouts – With our excellent record of connectivity, you can take calls and listen to music without worry of audio dropouts. Plus, external ambient sound keeps you aware of surroundings and a background noise filter delivers crisp, clear calls.

Personalize your sound – Whether you’re using these as Apple earbuds, Samsung earbuds or more, you can listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound on the Jabra Sound+ app. Earbuds are Apple and Android compatible.

Jabra Elite 65t is optimized to be used with smartphones/mobile phones. It’s not specifically optimized to be used directly with a computer

