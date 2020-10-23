If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Roku Express HD was one of the hottest products this past Prime Day, and now it’s back on sale.

For just $24 you get access to more than 500,000 movies and shows thanks to all the popular streaming services supported by Roku.

This deal isn’t likely to last very long, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to take advantage.

There were a few products that were particularly popular during Amazon’s big Prime Day 2020 blowout sale last week, and the Roku Express HD was definitely near the top of the list. As a matter of fact, we still can’t believe that something so great can be had at such a ridiculously low price. Now, just one week later, this best-selling streaming media player is already back on sale with a deep discount — but there’s no way this deal is going to last very long.

With the holidays around the corner, the Roku Express HD is the perfect gift for anyone on your list. Even if you already have a smart TV that supports apps, there’s no way that proprietary smart TV platforms will ever support as many apps as the big streamers like Roku and Fire TV. The only possible reason not to buy the Express HD is the fact that this entry-level streaming device doesn’t support 4K resolution or HDR. Don’t worry though, because it won’t cost you much more to upgrade to a model that does — just grab the Roku Premiere instead for $39 or the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $48.95 instead of 60!

You’ll be able to watch so many of your favorite shows and movies from wherever your device is plugged in. Plus, you can use your phone to control them, as the remote control is not necessary. From Hulu to Netflix to Prime Video, they are all options you can use with your Roku device. You can even download high-end fitness apps like Peloton to do workouts from home.

Streaming made easy: Roku Express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the Internet right to your TV; It’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: Just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: Compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Showtime and Google Play to cable alternative like Hulu with Live TV, enjoy the most talked about TV across free and paid channels

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Wireless that goes the distance: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring ‘em on. The long-range wireless receiver gives you up to 4x the range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms farther from your router

Brilliant picture quality: Experience your favorite shows with stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

No more juggling remotes: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, mute, and control your streaming all with one remote—use your voice to quickly search across channels, turn captions on, and more in a touch

