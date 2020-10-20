If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wanted to learn another language? Of course you have, and now is the perfect time to do it.

Amazon is running a huge one-day sale that slashes 53% off the price of the Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle with Lifetime Online Access.

This is a perfect Christmas or Chanukah gift for anyone on your list, but the deal only lasts until the end of the day on Tuesday.

For more deep discounts on all the holiday gifts you might need, check out Amazon’s huge Holiday Dash sales event.

How many times have you told yourself that you want to learn another language? Well, now is your chance to finally make it happen — and you’ll save a ton of cash in the process.

Amazon is running the perfect one-day sale for the holiday season, shaving a whopping 53% off the price of the wildly popular Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle with Lifetime Online Access. This awesome bundle with unlimited lifetime online access typically sells for $319, but right now it’s on sale for just $149. That is an unbeatable deal!

Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish Bonus Pack Bundle| Lifetime Online Access + Grammar Guide + Diction… List Price:$319.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$170.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This awesome Rosetta Stone bundle comes in five different languages including Spanish, French, German, Italian, and English. But if you want to learn even more languages, you’ll get unlimited access to 24+ using the bundled online access. Learn one or learn them all, you’ll never pay another penny thanks to this awesome sale.

Whether you’re planning your next vacation or a honeymoon, this is the perfect gift to surprise your husband, wife, or family member. Rather than just pointing to items on a menu that you think you understand while you’re on your trip, you’ll be able to speak more fluently. Being cultured will only help to improve your business and traveling skills.

Everyone wants to learn another language or brush up on a language they learned back in school, so this is the perfect Christmas or Chanukah present for just about anyone on your list. The only bad news is that Amazon’s deep discount on Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle with Lifetime Online Access only lasts until the end of the day on Tuesday, so you’ll need to hurry or you might miss out.

Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle with Lifetime Online Access – $149

Everything you need to learn Spanish in one box plus with Rosetta Stone: Unlimited languages, you’ll receive access to all 24+ of our languages for life, that means you can switch between languages without any additional subscription fees

Rosetta stone lifetime subscription: Access our award-winning program from the cloud. It syncs across desktop, mobile, and tablet for convenient learning

Barron’s grammar guide: Learn essential grammar tips, such as verb agreements and sentence structure

Barron’s dictionary: Look up important definitions from this trusted source

Lifetime of the product: This lifetime product will be supported for its life, meaning as long as Rosetta Stone makes the product available. A lifetime subscription is for an individual user and cannot be transferred to another person

Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish Bonus Pack Bundle| Lifetime Online Access + Grammar Guide + Diction… List Price:$319.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$170.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.