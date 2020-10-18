Netflix is adding 15 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of October 18th.

New originals coming to Netflix this week include Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 3, and The Queen’s Gambit.

Netflix is losing Paper Year and While We’re Young.

There are a bunch of interesting originals coming to Netflix this week, but the one that has piqued my interest is The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. An orphan with addiction problems and a preternatural talent for chess? Why yes, I think I will watch this limited series when it starts streaming on October 23rd.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 18th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, October 18th

ParaNorman

Monday, October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.



Tuesday, October 20th

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY Lightning splits the Magic School Bus into three pieces, scattering the class across the globe with different versions of Ms. Frizzle aboard each bus!



Wednesday, October 21st

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV legend David Letterman teams up with Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr. and more for another season of in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions.

Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), REBECCA is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.



Thursday, October 22nd

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM Cadaver is a Norwegian psychological horror film that takes us on a journey where humanity is being put to a test and stars among others Gitte Witt, Thorbjørn Harr, Thomas Gullestad) and Kingsford Siayor. In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a theatre play, with a meal included, as a charitable effort to help those in need. Left with no choice, the family of three decide to go to the hotel, where the director, Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr), introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there’s no longer room for doubt: Something is very wrong with Mathias’ hotel.

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Friday, October 23rd

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Three people’s fates are interwoven in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., during which Germanic warriors halt the spread of the Roman Empire.

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series.

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess.

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Antonio sets himself up to be arrested so he’ll be sent to Colombia’s worst prison, La Brecha. He’s after the man who kidnapped his daughter years ago.

The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.



Departures

Monday, October 19th

Paper Year

Thursday, October 22nd

While We’re Young

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in October, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.