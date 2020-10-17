All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in November 2020 have been revealed.

The biggest addition is the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which “reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day.”

There will also be a bunch of new episodes of Disney+ original shows such as The Mandalorian, The Right Stuff, Weird But True, and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

From start to finish, November is probably going to be the best month of the year for Disney+.

First and foremost, we will be getting four episodes of The Mandalorian season 2. There are a few exciting exclusives dropping in November as well, such as Inside Pixar, Marvel’s 616, and Black Beauty. But the most exciting addition of all has to be the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which will feature the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), among others.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of November:

Streaming November 6th

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it

Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

The Mandalorian | Episode 202 – “Chapter 10”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom | Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

The Right Stuff | Episode 106 – “VOSTOK”

Weird But True | Episode 313 – “Camping”

One Day At Disney | Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

Streaming November 13

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

The Mandalorian | Episode 203 – “Chapter 11”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom | Episode 108 – “Baby Gorilla Grace”

Inside Pixar

The Right Stuff | Episode 107 – “Ziggurat”

One Day At Disney | Episode 150 – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

Streaming November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Streaming November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | “Supermarket Scramble” & “Cheesewranglers”

Streaming November 20

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Marvel’s 616

The Real Right Stuff

The Mandalorian | Episode 204 – “Chapter 12”

The Right Stuff | Episode 8 – “Flight”

One Day At Disney | Episode 151 – “Season Finale”

Streaming November 27

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (s3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (s1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Black Beauty

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse | “House of Tomorrow” & “Hard to Swallow”

The Mandalorian | Episode 205 – “Chapter 13”

Simpsons Forever

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of November. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in December.