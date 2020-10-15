If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s big Holiday Dash sale has begun, and it’s packed full of terrific gift ideas for anyone on your list — including yourself.

Among the deals you’ll find in this big sale is a huge $70 discount on the Potensic D68 Drone, an awesome quadcopter with high-end features despite its tiny price tag.

The deal ends soon, so definitely check it out now before it’s too late.

Prime Day 2020 might’ve been delayed this year, but Amazon certainly made up for the wait with some of the craziest deals we’ve seen in a long, long time. Now, unfortunately, Prime Day is done. Well, it’s sort of done — Amazon seemingly forgot to end some of its hottest Prime Day deals, so you can still get them right now if you hurry.

Once you’re done checking out those deep discounts, we’ve got one more for you to size up on Thursday.

A good drone makes a perfect gift for anyone on your list. It also makes an awesome gift for yourself, and drones don’t get much better than the Potensic D68 Drone unless you want to spend hundreds more on a professional-grade model. We’re not sure why anyone would, however, because this awesome drone covers all the bases for a fraction of the price.

Potensic’s D68 quadcopter folds down to a footprint that’s barely bigger than a smartphone, yet it packs some seriously awesome features. Highlights include a high-quality 4K camera, 25 minutes of continuous flight time, a brushless motor, a “follow me” feature that tracks movement while it records, an auto return home feature, and GPS. All that is wrapped up in a package that costs just $280 — but not if you order one today. Amazon is offering a $20 discount and you’ll also find a $50 coupon on the product page. That makes the final price just $209.99, which is crazy!

[FHD 4K Camera Drone]: Equipped with 4K camera helps realize FHD photographing and video recording. 90° adjustment lens enables you see the world with multi-angle. 5Ghz WiFi transmits high quality live video with no delay and long transmission distance up to 1640ft.

[Rich Functions]: This 4K drone built-in GPS dual-model, can realize one-key return, low power and low signal auto return,NEVER LOST. following mode, orbit flight, electronic fence, headless mode, precise hover, precise altitude flight and App intelligent control. Get the simplest and most intuitive flying.

[Long Battery Life & Brushless motor]: Comes with 2600mAh intelligent battery providing up to 25 minutes flight time. It is also equipped with brushless motors, quiet but very powerful when running. Working life is much more longer than brushed, provides maximum flight speed up to 40km/h.

