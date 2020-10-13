If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one type of deal Prime Day is best known for, it has to be Amazon’s annual sales on Instant Pots that offer shockingly deep discounts each year.

For Prime Day 2020, Amazon has outdone itself — deals include the $120 Instant Pot Ultra Mini for $49.99 and the $150 Instant Pot Aura Pro with a massive discount that slashes the price to $69.99

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup for the very best bargains available right now.

Ever since Amazon’s very first Prime Day sale, there has been one type of product that has always been a best-seller. That’s right, we’re talking about Instant Pots. These beloved multi-use cooking gadgets are wildly popular year-round, but hefty price tags mean they’re particularly popular anytime they go on sale. Of course, it goes without saying that Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are the biggest sales of the year, so Instant Pots always get the deepest discounts during those shopping events. For Prime Day 2020, however, Amazon is offering unprecedented deals with all-time low prices on two of the best models that Instant Pot makes.

Starting with the Instant Pot Ultra Mini 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, this high-end model is packed full of features reserved for top-of-the-line Instant Pots. It normally sells for $120, but Amazon has slashed that price all the way down to $49.99 for Prime Day 2020. Anyone in search of a few added features as well as more capacity should check out the Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker instead. It has 11 cooking modes including sous vide, and it regularly retails for $150. Grab one now, however, and you’ll pay just $69.99.

On top of that, the hot new Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is on sale with a $50 discount for Prime Day, and the top-of-the-line $180 Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to $119.99, which is an all-time low price by a wide margin. This awesome Instant Pot has 11 different cooking modes including air frying, and it is by far our favorite Instant Pot deal that’s available right now.

Those are both all-time low prices and they’re also both discounts of more than 50%, which is incredible. Definitely don’t miss these deals.

Instant Pot Ultra Mini – $49.99

Ultra is the latest addition to the Instant Pot Family. Simple twist and click programming allows for easy access to preset cooking programs and provides ultimate user customization

New features: automatic altitude adjustment, visual progress bar & steam release auto-reset. Up to 70 percent quicker. 16 microprocessor controlled programs take the guesswork out of your cooking

Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and ultra

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooke… List Price:$119.95 Price:$49.99 You Save:$69.96 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Aura Pro – $69.99

Multi-use programmable slow cooker, 8 qt; Capacity oval design, stainless steel, nonstick, removable cooking pot

11 smart programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button

Sear/sauté, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, sous vide, roast, yogurt, rice, multigrain and keep warm

Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results

Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide, 8 Quart List Price:$131.09 Price:$69.99 You Save:$61.10 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova – $99.99

The largest Instant Pot: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, Saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Clear the clutter from your counter and do it all with just one tool

Bigger, healthier family meals fast: This massive 10 Quart Duo Nova is Instant Pot’s largest pressure cooker yet. With more cooking capacity than ever before, it is perfect for preparing larger meals up to 10 servings, ideal for feeding a roomful of guests or prepping meals for the entire week. And it cooks food up to 70% faster than other methods

Smart lid: The new easy seal lid gives you one less thing to worry about because it automatically seals your Instant Pot. Steam release is also a breeze with a fast, safe push of the quick-release button. And it even comes with a bonus sealing ring

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 10 Qt List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$50.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp – $119.99

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

11-In-1 One-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; Pressure cooks, sautes, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broil, and dehydrates

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air-fried crust

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1 with Air Fryer, 8 Qt List Price:$179.95 Price:$119.99 You Save:$59.96 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.