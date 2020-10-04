Sunday is National Taco Day 2020, the one day each year that is set aside to celebrate tacos in all of their delicious, delicious glory.

Plenty of nationwide restaurant chains are offering deals and even freebies to help celebrate the day, which is great because we can all use some good news right now.

Tacos!

2020 has been a pretty terrible year so far and there’s no sign anything is going to change anytime soon. But when the clock strikes midnight on December 31st and we can finally all put 2020 behind us, at least you’ll be able to say that you scored a free taco back in October.

That’s right, folks, Sunday is National Taco Day 2020! We have no idea where or when this annual “holiday” originated, but we also don’t really care. If restaurants across the country want to shower you with free tacos and other delicious deals, does it really matter why? The bottom line is that all your favorite taquerias are getting in on the action and offering discounts and other deals to help you celebrate National Taco Day 2020, and we’re going to show you all the best deals to ensure that you don’t miss out.

Offers.com is always on top of all these weird annual food days, and the site is back with a new roundup of all the hottest Taco Day deals from national restaurant chains. You can check out all the different deals down below, but bear in mind that these are only big chains. You should definitely pick up the phone and call your favorite local privately-owned taco purveyors to see what kind of deals they might be running today. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to rage across the US, these small businesses need your patronage now more than ever.

bartaco: Just in time for National Taco Day, bartaco is bringing back a fan-favorite – The Roasted Brussels Sprouts Taco. And to celebrate, bartaco is donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every #bartacosecret Roasted Brussels Sprouts Taco sold. Available for $3.75 for take-out, dine-in, and on the bartaco app.

Chronic Tacos: Loyalty members will be rewarded with one FREE chicken, carnitas, al pastor or veggie taco through the Chronic Tacos Mexican Grill app on Oct. 4, National Taco Day. Redeeming a free taco from Chronic Tacos can be done in three easy steps: First, download the Chronic Tacos app. Create your account by Oct. 2, and on National Taco Day, all loyalty members will be sent a free taco through the ‘Rewards’ section of the app. Redeemable on Oct. 4 only.

Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant: In honor of National Taco Day, Chuy’s Mexican Restaurants is offering $1 crispy beef tacos, $5 shots of 1800 Silver Tequila (or equivalent), and $1 margarita toppers with any dine-in entree purchase.

Del Taco: Del Taco is giving away FREE tacos every Saturday during Tacoberfest®, starting with FREE Del Tacos on National Taco Day. From Saturday, Oct. 3, through National Taco Day, Sunday, Oct. 4, fans can get a free Del Taco with any purchase. (Coupon in the Del Taco app.) Also, sign up for either the Del app or online at Del Taco for eClub and receive two FREE Del Taco Tacos.

El Pollo Loco: Giving customers a faster and easier way to access their favorite menu items from the safety and convenience of their vehicle, El Pollo Loco is dedicated to elevating the customer experience. To celebrate the launch, El Pollo Loco is offering an exclusive promotion on National Taco Day. Customers who place a curbside order in the app on Oct. 4 will receive two FREE Tacos al Carbon on their next visit.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® will offer select $1.50 tacos all day. Special National Taco Day pricing is valid for dine-in, takeout, and online orders placed through Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.

Jack in the Box: Celebrating National Taco Day, from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, Jack in the Box is offering two FREE tacos with any app purchase.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: One day only, Margaritas is offering one FREE taco in honor of National Taco Day. Available upon request with dine-in purchase. Limit one free taco per customer, while supplies last.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: In honor of National Taco Day, Moe Rewards members will receive $5 off the Taco Kit (originally starting at $29.99). And if you’re not a member, it’s not too late! In the spirit of celebration, all Moe’s customers who sign up before 8 a.m. EST on Sunday, Oct. 4, will be able to redeem the offer.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: In honor of National Taco Day, Rubio’s Coastal Grill is offering a FREE taco with any purchase on Sunday, Oct. 4, and Monday, Oct. 5. Ordering at the register? Scan the QR Code.

Taco Cabana: Celebrate National Taco Day at one of Taco Cabana’s 145 restaurants throughout Texas with $1 tacos! On Sunday, Oct. 4, enjoy a selection of Taco Cabana’s popular tacos for $1. Guests can enjoy their choice of the classic bean and cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef tacos all weekend.

Taco Del Mar: Celebrating National Taco Day in true unprecedented style, Taco Del Mar will be offering customers who purchase Dos Tacos, a side, and a drink a chance to score a FREE Taco Del Mar face mask, while supplies last.