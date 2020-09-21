If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s never a wrong time to be cooking at home. While you probably love to order out because you don’t have to worry about the cooking and cleaning, it’s unrealistic to always be eating out. Using pre-made dinners from the freezer won’t give you the nutrition that you need and doesn’t help you with eating all the fruits and vegetables that you require. Living a healthier lifestyle means you need to prep meals and make them at home. So as you’re getting set to do more cooking in your kitchen, you need some essential utensils that will help you tremendously as you go. One of them is a slotted spoon. This will help you take the contents out of pots and pans while leaving water or liquids behind. You’ll be able to separate your foods more easily and get them onto a plate faster. There are so many slotted spoons, so we did our homework and found five different kinds for you to consider for your kitchen. Here are our choices.

Built to last

If you need to work through quick and effective scooping, the Chef Craft 10231 Slotted Spoon is a top pick. This 13″ spoon is made from stainless steel, meaning it won’t rust and it’ll remain durable for many years. The handle is brushed and the shiny working end is perfect for serving your guests or family at parties or events. Besides being brushed, it also features a hole, so you can hang it easily from a hook in your kitchen. The length is impressive, as it gives you that added length to keep your hand safe from any flame or burner It’s dishwasher safe and convenient to clean.

Key Features:

13″ in length

Brushed handle with a hole for hanging

Stainless steel

Chef Craft Solid Slotted Spoon, 13", Stainless Steel $5.05 Available from Amazon

Made from solid wood

The OXO Good Grips Large Wooden Slotted Spoon is made entirely from a single piece of beech wood. This is made for people who prefer wooden to plastic, nylon, silicone, or metal spoons. It has a long, comfortable handle that reaches far, so you can use it from a distance. This wooden slotted spoon can be used safely with non-stick cookware and it has a natural, oily finish that is sure to please when you look over at your utensil holder. It should not be put in the dishwasher to clean it, as hand washing will get the best results.

Key Features:

Made from a single piece of beech wood

Long, comfortable handle

Natural, oily finish

OXO Good Grips Large Wooden Slotted Spoon, Beech $5.99 Available from Amazon

Don’t let it touch the counter

Thanks to its design, the Joseph Joseph Elevate Nylon Slotted Spoon will never be set down flush. That’s because it has an integrated rest built into the handle that will keep it elevated. The weighted handle and integrated tool rest improves hygiene and reduces any mess. The nylon head is heat-resistant up to 392°F and the handle can withstand temperatures up to 520°F. This will match with any type of cookware and you can put it in the dishwasher to clean it.

Key Features:

Weighted handle and integrated tool rest

Nylon head and handle are heat-resistant

Dishwasher-safe

Joseph Joseph Elevate Nylon Slotted Spoon with Integrated Tool Rest, One-Size, Gray/Green $9.99 Available from Amazon

Simple to hold

You’ll love how the StarPack Basics Silicone Slotted Serving Spoon feels in your hands. This won’t harbor any bacteria and won’t become warped or melt while you’re cooking. The silicone is easy to grip and it is heat-resistant up to 480°F. There are smooth edges that won’t scratch the surfaces of your pots and pans. It is guaranteed BPA-free and comes in three different colors to allow you to best match your utensils set.

Key Features:

Silicone that won’t harbor any bacteria

Heat-resistant up to 480 degrees

Smooth edges

StarPack Basics Silicone Slotted Serving Spoon, High Heat Resistant to 480°F, Hygienic One Pie… $8.63 Available from Amazon

Take care of hot foods

For those who do like frying some foods, consider the GXONE Skimmer Slotted Spoon to help you retrieve the pieces. This is 15.1″, which provides you with more reach to get the food out safely. It features a wider head, allowing you to get fries, wontons, meats, and vegetables out of the oil or water. It is made from stainless steel that won’t chip, crack, or break. This is an excellent kitchen helper that will let the liquid flow out.

Key Features:

15.1″ in length

Features a wider head

Stainless steel that won’t chip or crack

Skimmer Slotted Spoon,304 Stainless Steel Slotted Spoon, Handle Mesh Food Strainer Stainless St… $13.69 Available from Amazon

