The Mandalorian season 2 debut on Disney+ on October 30th, and on Tuesday, Disney shared the first trailer for the new season of the streaming series.

According to the trailer, The Mandalorian season 2 will follow Din Djarin as he attempts to reunite the Child (aka Baby Yoda) with his own kind.

Unlike the first season, Jedi will apparently play a key role in the second season of The Mandalorian.

When it comes to blockbuster TV shows and movies, this fall is going to be much quieter than usual due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but one of 2019’s biggest streaming hits returns on October 30th. In early September, Disney announced that The Mandalorian would return for season 2 at the end of October, and on Tuesday, we got our first glimpse of the new season in a trailer that includes a ton of Baby Yoda (but still not enough).

The trailer does a pretty good job of setting up the second season, as Din Djarin is tasked with reuniting the child that he repeatedly risked his life for in the first season “with its own kind.” The trailer also references Mandalore the Great, who led a series of battles against the Jedi and was mentioned in season 1. The ancient order driving the Star Wars movies wasn’t present in the first season, but it sounds like Jedi will play a role in the second:

Here’s the full synopsis for The Mandalorian season 2, which arrives on Disney+ on October 30th:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

In addition to the cast members listed above, the second season is also expected to add Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff as Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, Timothy Olyphant in an unknown role, and Temuera Morrison possibly taking on the mantle of Boba Fett.

Disney has yet to officially pick up The Mandalorian for a third season, but production is reportedly already underway, as the Jon Favreau spin-off has been a major success story for the streaming service. Meanwhile, a series revolving around Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from Rogue One and a series following Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) are still in the works, but it might be a while before either show sees the light of day.