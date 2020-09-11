If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Android fans and users, unite! Owning a sleek smartphone is a status symbol and you want some of the best features money can buy. If you’re a Samsung loyalist, you may have grown from the original mobile phones to starting with the first Galaxy, the I7500 Galaxy, back in 2009. Since then, there have been many upgrades, including interface, size, and camera. The current model, the Galaxy S20, is Samsung’s top model yet. For those who use it day in and day out, you definitely want to make sure it’s protected. While using a screen protector will definitely keep your face from cracking, you don’t want to damage the shell of the phone and possibly mess up the way the phone works. People should add cases to their phones anyway, so why wouldn’t you get one specifically for yours? Well, if you’re looking for where to start, we’ve got you covered. We’ve done the homework and written about the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20 below. Check them out and protect your prized possession.

Pick a cool design

When you opt for the i-Blason Cosmo Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S20, you’ll have options of unique designs. There is a marble design that will swirl and look really cool and then there’s a blue choice and an ameth option that are sure to please. These are made from flexible, impact-resistant TPU provides reliable and stellar protection from scratches, scrapes, bumps, or falls. This has a slim design that allows you to mix and match with your favorite accessories. The elevated bezels keep your touchscreen and camera lens free from damaging surfaces. You won’t have to worry about access to your ports, as this won’t cover them. It takes almost no time to install.

Key Features:

Flexible, impact-resistant TPU

Slim design

Elevated bezels keep the touchscreen free from damage

i-Blason Cosmo Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (2020 Release), Slim Stylish Protective Bu… $19.99

Enjoy a 3-D experience

While it’s still slim, you’ll love the feel of the Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S20 Case. The functional 3-D design provides enhanced ergonomics and secure grip with extra raised bezels for the screen. The dual layered bumpers provide military grade levels of protection, so even if you drop your phone, it will absorb the impact. It comes in four different colors: aqua green, burgundy, matte black, and midnight blue. Compatible with wireless chargers, this will also work with screen protectors.

Key Features:

Dual layered bumpers

Comes in four different colors

Compatible with wireless chargers

Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S20 Case (2020) - 3D Pattern and Design - Aqua Green $15.99

Heavy-duty and built to last

Boasting a triple layer of protection, the FLOVEME Samsung Galaxy S20 Case Clear is made for the long haul. This has three layers with a hard PC layer, then a soft TPU level, then another hard PC layer for the best possible security for your phone. This is fully shockproof, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally dropping your phone. You can pick between clear or ultra clear, so you’ll always see your phone. The precision cutouts provide you with easy access to all ports, speakers, S pen, and sensitive buttons. This will also protect your camera and screen.

Key Features:

Three layers of protection

Fully shockproof

Precision cutouts

Samsung Galaxy S20 Case Clear 6.2 inch 2020, FLOVEME 3 in 1 Hybrid Duty Shockproof Protection S… $13.94

Find a color for yours

The Temdan for Samsung Galaxy S20 Case comes in multiple different colors, so you can find one for your phone. Offered in black, blue, green, pink, purple, white, and yellow, this is a perfect fit for the S20. This even offers a built-in screen protector, completely covering your phone. It has an ultra-transparent back, allowing you to see the phone clearly on both sides. The deep camera cutout keeps your camera safe from scratches. It is for preserving the complete flash as well.

Key Features:

Seven color choices

Built-in screen protector

Ultra-transparent back

Temdan for Samsung Galaxy S20 Case, Built-in Screen Protector Full Body Heavy Duty Shockproof C… $13.69

It will feel like there isn’t a case

You’ll be impressed how slim the TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Case is. This offers military grade drop protection and the one millimeter raised lips ensures extra protection for the screen and camera. This has a slim profile that offers you great portability with non-slip and flexible rubber edgings. The click feeling buttons and precise cutouts make the phone so easy to use while it’s still in the case.

Key Features:

Slim profile for portability

Military grade drop protection

One millimeter raised lips

TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Case 6.2 Inch, [Military Grade Drop Tested] T… $16.95

