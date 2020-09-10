Hundreds of Black Panther comics are free on Comixology as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed the hero on screen and passed away on August 28th.

If you’ve ever been interested in learning more about the character before he became an Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is a great place to start.

Comixology hasn’t said how long this offer will be running, so grab the comics soon.

Nearly two weeks after his untimely passing, it’s still hard to believe that Chadwick Boseman is gone. As a tribute to the actor, digital comic retailer Comixology made every one of the Black Panther comics on its service available free of charge — a total of 256 issues that you can download and read on your computer, phone, or tablet. The collection runs the gamut from classic issues that were released in the ’90s all the way through to Ta-Nehisi Coates’ run, which has been in production for a few years. It’s the perfect way to learn more about the character.

If you’re overwhelmed by the number of comics available, here are some of the issues that you can start with:

As Polygon points out, other Black Panther-adjacent comics are free as well, including all 10 issues of Shuri (a book about T’Challa’s sister), 5 issues of Killmonger (about the main villain of the Black Panther movie), and the Avengers: Wakanda Forever one-shot comic. There might be even more if you go searching.

Comixology has yet to release any official statements about this offer, so we have no idea how long these comics are going to be free. If you want to learn more about one of the many characters than Boseman brought to life, and one of the most important Marvel superheroes, grab a few Black Panther comics while they’re free.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” his family announced days ago on social media. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”