Netflix is adding 22 new shows, movies, and specials in the second week of September.

Good news, parents! There are plenty of family-friendly originals coming this week, including StarBeam, Julie and the Phantoms, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and more Pokemon Journeys.

There’s also a documentary about a filmmaker who befriends an octopus.

September is shaping up to be one of the more exciting months for Netflix in quite a while, but this week is relatively quiet, especially compared to last week. The Duchess, a comedy show starring comedian Katherine Ryan might be the most noteworthy release of the week, although Turkish drama series The Gift has gotten rave reviews, and the second season debuts on Thursday. And you can never go wrong with new Pokemon episodes.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 6th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, September 7th

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY An unusual friendship develops between a filmmaker and an octopus living in a South African kelp forest that shares the mysteries of its world.

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL This drama follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, this trio’s youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

Waiting for “Superman”

Tuesday, September 8th

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY From the selfish Captain Fishbeard to the sullen Miserable Marla, it’s up to can-do kid superhero StarBeam to stop all the baddies and save the day.



Wednesday, September 9th

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM Fernando is a family man — equally committed to each of his two families. But one wrong turn brings them crashing together.

Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit conquer clutter and transform lives. Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims coproduce.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Go inside La Línea, the Spanish beach town turned into Europe’s drug trafficking hub, and meet the law enforcement officials determined to change that.

Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties,” as they become aware of their own femininity through dance.

The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.



Thursday, September 10th

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Reckoning with a different world, Atiye races against time to realize her destiny as the mysterious syndicate behind Serdar threatens the future.

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME After a necromancer takes over the magical world of Idhun, two adolescent earthlings help fight an assassin sent to kill all Idhunese refugees on Earth.

Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY Teenage Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms — a trio of ghostly guys — become the band they were never able to be.



Friday, September 11th

The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Forced to choose between growing weed and raising his kids, Joe tries to convince his family to quit the business, setting off a wild chain of events.

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY A group of selfish pets are stranded in their luxury hangout when the machines that run Robo City go wild and take over, forcing all humans to flee for their lives. The pets must team up with strays to survive and save their homes, their city and maybe even the world.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Ash and Goh continue their travels as they research Pokémon with Professor Cerise. Not even Team Rocket will stop them from becoming Pokémon experts!

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mom forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast a struggling actor with nothing to lose to play her dad.



Departures

Tuesday, September 8th

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Thursday, September 10th

The Forgotten

