Netflix is adding a ton of content to its streaming service in September, but these are the best new movies and shows we think you should add to your queue this month.

Netflix’s biggest original shows and movies this month are filled with stars, including Hilary Swank in Away, Sarah Paulson in Ratched, and Tom Holland in The Devil All The Time.

Netflix is also adding the fourth season of The Good Place, which is one of the best shows of the last decade and is a must-watch for fans of The Office or Parks and Recreation.

This summer was understandably quiet for Netflix, given all of the chaos surrounding the pandemic, but fall is off to a much more promising start. Not many fan-favorite Netflix originals are returning this month, but there are a number of exciting movies and shows making their debut this September, from the prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest to a movie about Sherlock Holmes’ little sister to a grounded space series starring Hilary Swank.

Personally, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, directed by Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), is at the top of my list, but I’ll probably end up watching everything listed below:

Back to the Future | September 1st Pineapple Express | September 1st Chef’s Table: BBQ | September 2nd The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated series returns for its latest iteration, delving into the smoky, juicy world of barbecue. Featured chefs and pitmasters include Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home. Away | September 4th As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind. I’m Thinking of Ending Things | September 4th Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm. The Devil All The Time | September 16th In an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel. Dragon’s Dogma | September 17th Resurrected as an Arisen, Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity. Ratched | September 18th This dramatic prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” follows the character Nurse Ratched. Enola Holmes | September 23rd When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. The Good Place: Season 4 | September 26th

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.