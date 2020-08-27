Microsoft has announced the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games being given away in September.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab The Division and The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 on Xbox One, and de Blob 2 and Armed and Dangerous on Xbox 360.

You can save about $80 by picking up all four Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

I give Microsoft plenty of grief for its underwhelming selection of free games every month, but in September, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are actually getting some solid content. Sure, the highlight of the bunch — The Division — is over four years old and already has a sequel, but it’s a great shooter with RPG elements that will keep you occupied for weeks if you have never played it. Armed and Dangerous is also something of a cult classic, so I’ll definitely be adding that to my game collection ahead of the Xbox Series X launch later this fall.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for September:

Tom Clancy’s The Division ($29.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 30 on Xbox One Tom Clancy’s The Division is a revolutionary next-gen experience that brings the RPG into a modern military setting for the first time. In the wake of a devastating pandemic that sweeps through New York City, basic services fail one by one, and without access to food or water the city descends into chaos. As an agent of The Division, you’ll specialize, modify, and level up your gear, weapons, and skills to take back New York on your own terms.

($29.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 30 on Xbox One The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available September 16 to October 15 on Xbox One Legend foretold it. Prophecies predicted it. Chosen ones chose to believe in it. Now the fantasy spoof adventure saga continues. Join Wilbur, Ivo, Nate and Critter in another classic point-and-click adventure in the wicked world of Aventasia. Help them fulfill their destiny. A destiny as yet unwritten.

($19.99 ERP): Available September 16 to October 15 on Xbox One de Blob 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Blob’s origins are mysterious, but he rolled up at the right place and the right time to be the hero that the Color Underground was looking for. Music surrounds him and color energy flows through him; with his touch Blob can literally make the world a better place. Blob represents individuality and determination. Blob is good hearted but lazy. He is often late, but he always comes through.

($19.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Armed and Dangerous ($9.99 ERP): Available September 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Meet the Lionhearts, a smack-talking rag-tag band of rebels bound on an impossible quest. They’re destined for victory in 12,000 bullets or less. If they can make it through an army of psychotic robots and wall-smashing Goliaths, they just might save the world … If they don’t burn it down first.

($9.99 ERP): Available September 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

You’ll save over $79 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 3000 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.