QubicGames is giving away seven Nintendo Switch games for free this weekend.

In order to download all seven games, you need to grab Coloring Book on the Switch eShop first, and once you own it, all of the other games will be free to download as well.

Unfortunately, leaving home is still a fairly risky proposition due to the viral pandemic, but the good news is that we have video games to keep us entertained. The only real problem with video games is that they aren’t cheap, but this weekend, publisher QubicGames is giving away seven free games to Nintendo Switch owners. Once you download the first game, the six others will become free downloads as well, and now your weekend is set.

In order to take advantage of this special offer, all you have to do is go to the Nintendo eShop and download Coloring Book, which is free all weekend. Once you own Coloring Book, six other games will automatically become free on the eShop as well. Here are the six other games, with links, videos, and descriptions included:

Jumping Joe & Friends: The creators of Robonauts and Astro Bears Party proudly present a new title perfect for intense playtimes with your friends and family. Help Joe and his fellas on their upwards journey. Be quick as a flash and dodge roaring cannonballs, vicious bats and other traps. Perform high scores or leave your competitors in the dust!

Mini Trains: Mini Trains transport you in a cozy playroom with the best railways tabletop ever, packed with 40 different layouts. You will be challenged to build tracks in situations that constantly get more puzzling. Use your logic, imagination and engineering skills to safely lead the trains to their final destination. And of course, you get to sit in the driver’s cab and blow the whistle!

Not Not – A Brain Buster: Just go Up, Down, Left or Right. Easy, is it NOT? The ultimate brain-busting challenge finally on Nintendo Switch and with a Multiplayer mode!

Pocket Mini Golf: It’s time for some fun mini-golf! Sit back, relax, and score some holes. Fancy some multiplayer with friends? We’ve got you covered – up to 4 players on one console! The gameplay is quite easy – hold, aim and release to get the perfect trick shot. Don’t overshoot or you’ll fall into the void! Adjust strength, angle and put some curve into your shot. Thanks to the realistic physical engine, the ball behaves naturally.

Puzzle Book: Puzzle book offers 34 different puzzles to solve, divided into themes – from fantasy to dinosaurs. Arts for this game were made by artist specialized in various styles. They are beautiful paintings of creatures and landscapes or simpler drawings for kids. There is something for everyone!

Robonauts: The action combines familiar arcade shooting gameplay with a unique possibility to switch gravity. Colorful graphics appeal to both younger and adult players while first-class music by Simon Viklund makes the adventure feel even more epic.

All seven games are free to keep forever once you’ve downloaded them. These may not be the most substantial games you’ll ever download on your Switch, but it’s hard to argue with the price tag of $0.