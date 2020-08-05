If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are certain milestones that many children get to experience as a part of growing up. Their first haircut, their first vacation, their first day of school are all just some of the possible events that can leave an impression. Another one is learning how to ride a bike. It comes easier for some and unnaturally for others. But riding a bicycle can be tough, especially if you’re just trying to jump right into it. Training your child with a tricycle first is a great idea, as it will give them confidence before they level up to a bicycle. This will teach them steering, pedaling, and the effort it takes propel yourself down the street or sidewalk. Picking what kind of tricycle can be harder, as there are many options available to you and your child. We’ve taken a look and highlighted five of them, so your child can ride down the street in style.

A classic style

Your son or daughter will love using the Radio Flyer Red Rider Trike. This offers convenience, comfort, and fun, as they’ll learn how to cruise down the road in a tried and tested model. This is meant for toddlers aged 2 1/2 to 5 years old. This has a storage compartment, so kids can bring their favorite toys and treasures with them when they ride. If they happen to find something fun while they’re out riding, they can keep them in the storage area too. You can choose between a red trike or a pink one. There is a grip on the back of the seat, so that adults can grab on and help steer when they need to. The seat is adjustable, so it can be better adapted to your kid. It can hold up to 49 pounds and measures 26.4″ x 19.9″ x 19.7″.

Key Features:

Meant for toddlers aged 2 1/2 to 5 years

Storage area for toys

Grip on the back of the seat for adults

Radio Flyer Red Rider Trike, outdoor toddler tricycle, ages 2 ½ -5 (Amazon Exclusive)

For training to ride a motorcycle

If you have a motorcycle and your child wants to emulate you, pick them up a Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Tough Trike. This is a tricked-out tricycle with cool Harley Davidson styling. It features large foot pedals that make it easy for your rider to get strolling. There are rugged and durable tires with a stable wheel base. The handlebars are easy to grip, so they can turn easily. This is meant for children ages 2 to 5 years old.

Key Features:

Looks like a motorcycle

Rugged and durable tires

Handlebars are easy to grip

Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Tough Trike [Amazon Exclusive]

Don’t spend a long time assembling

The XJD 3 in 1 Kids Tricycles for 1-3 Year Old Kids comes in four different colors. You can pick between white, pink, green, or blue and this has a multiple use design. There is a tricycle use and then a two-wheel balance bike mode to be used as your son or daughter graduates from the tricycle. All you’ll need to install is the handlebars and the seat in order to get them going. The handlebars can be adjusted in many different positions, allowing your child to pick which one is most comfortable for them. This has a sturdy carbon steel frame along with wheels that are durable but silent. It is safety guaranteed.

Key Features:

3-in-1 tricycle

Only needs to have seat and handlebars installed

Sturdy carbon steel frame

XJD 3 in 1 Kids Tricycles for 1-3 Years Old Kids Trike 3 Wheel Bike Boys Girls 3 Wheels Toddler…

Multiple style options for your rider

Depending on how your child is at steering, you can choose between multiple styles of the Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle. This comes in either a classic tricycle style or an easy steer one. The classic tricycle has lower handlebars and the easy steer one has wider ones to help the parents with steering. There is a color variety to pick from and you’ll get a retro look and sleek finish. There is an adjustable seat that moves forward or backwards into five positions. These are meant for children ages 2 to 4.

Key Features:

Classic tricycle or easy steer styles

Color variety to pick from

Meant for ages 2 to 4

Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle, Classic Tricycle, Teal, One Size

Get one to grow with your child

Their stroller can be a tricycle when you have the Joovy Tricycoo 4.1 Tricycle. This is a 4-stage tricycle that grows in its purpose as your child grows. This can be used when your child is 10 months old all the way until they reach 44 pounds. The parent push handle is removable for when you want it to be a tricycle. The seat can be adjusted to three different positions and the shoulder and seat pads are removable and washable. There is a SPF canopy as well as a cup holder and rear storage basket.

Key Features:

Stroller that can be a tricycle

Seat can be adjusted

Removable push handle, seat, or seat pads

Joovy Tricycoo 4.1 Tricycle, Blue

