The PS5 price reveal might happen soon, according to a leak that details Sony’s unannounced State of Play event rumored to be taking place this coming week.

Sony will reportedly host another game presentation event where it will show new game trailers as well as gameplay sessions. The leak says a PlayStation 5 clip during the show could feature the price announcement for the console.

Another PlayStation leaker also seems to indicate that a PS5 August event is imminent, but his track record is not good.

Sony and Microsoft are in the final months of PS5 and Xbox Series X marketing ahead of the holiday 2020 launch window for the next-gen consoles. Each company handled its console reveal differently against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis forced both Sony and Microsoft to cancel in-person events for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and each company resorted to online events or simple press releases to announce new details about their upcoming consoles. We already know what each of the consoles will look like and what specs to expect from them. But Sony and Microsoft did not reveal all of their PS5 and Series X secrets.

We have not yet seen the new user interfaces and new software features coming to the two consoles. But what gamers really want to know is when the consoles will be released, how much will they cost, and when will online preorders open. Now, a new leak suggests Sony might soon unveil the PS5 availability details and tell us when preorders kick-off.

The PS5 leaker who goes by the name of IronManPS5 on Twitter posted several details about the new PlayStation online over the past few months, but his predictions never panned out. The design of the PS5 was revealed during Sony’s last PlayStation online event, several weeks ahead of the date Iron Man offered. He was then wrong about the date of PS5 preorders, which did not start a few weeks ago as he had claimed would be the case.

After a period of radio silence on Twitter, the leaker is back with new claims. Sony might hold a State of Play event on August 6th, according to a tweet this person posted a few days ago. At least, that seems to be the gist of his message:

Don’t try to redeem yourself by telling everyone there’s going to be a State of Play on August 6 and then quickly change it a week before because you just realised there’s a COMPLETELY SEPERATE event happening on the same day from the company pic.twitter.com/GaGKXS6pDg — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) July 30, 2020

Then on Friday evening, the leaker followed up with screenshots taken from 4chan where someone said that the next Sony State of Play event would take place on August 10th.

You see this? It’s not happening. Also, PlayStation State of Play on August 6, 2020 with preorders potentially starting immediately afterwards. Did you learn NOTHING from that recent shit show I supported you in? Yeah… you’re on your own. Good luck pic.twitter.com/UfarUzwiVv — Iron Man (@IronManPS5) July 31, 2020

This information supposedly comes from the 4chan poster’s friend, who is said to have info about the game trailers that will be shown during the online press event. As you can see in these images, the leaker posted the actual PS5 titles that will be shown during the event, complete with the length of each trailer or gameplay session.

What’s also interesting is that the list of clips will include presentation videos for the PlayStation 5. “Console overview trailer,” “backward compatibility trailer,” “reveal trailer,” and “PlayStation 5 trailer” are all clips that could further highlight some of the console’s features and release info. The 4chan poster said that the “PlayStation 5 trailer” could possibly be a “montage or price announcement.”

As always with 4chan leaks, you should take them with a grain of salt. Anyone could write up anything in there. Iron Man’s track record isn’t very good either, so treat it all accordingly. Admittedly, being a leaker during the coronavirus pandemic is a lot more complicated. It’s one thing to leak actual press events, which need months of planning. But it’s more challenging to be accurate about online-only events. Or, better said, plans are changing constantly due to the pandemic, so a leak that’s accurate at the time it’s shared might not end up panning out if the company changes course.

Sony did say recently that it will not start PS5 preorders without proper warning. Even if the PS5 price is unveiled in the coming weeks, there’s no telling when online orders will start.

Whether these rumors come true or not, we know that Microsoft does have an Xbox Series X event scheduled for August, where the company plans to talk about the Series X backward compatibility. Microsoft is also expected to unveil the cheaper Xbox Series S console at the event. We don’t have a date for the August Xbox event, and we have no idea whether Microsoft will reveal any availability details for the new consoles. But a previous rumor did say that Microsoft is waiting for the PS5 price reveal before announcing how much the new Xbox will cost.