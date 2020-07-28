Do you have an older house that gives off its own set of creaks and moans whenever you step on certain floor boards? Heading up the stairs, you’re likely to remind yourself of a horror movie every time you hit a certain step, thanks to the loud squeak that echoes through the home. If you’re looking to upgrade your flooring, it’s definitely not a bad idea, especially if you don’t want to live in a Hitchcock movie. Handling the floor laying yourself will save you money and picking up a laminate flooring cutter will help you get the exact same size pieces of flooring each and every single use. The last thing you want is odd shaped sizes because you just used a regular table saw. With a flooring cutter, you’ll be able to handle different kinds of boards to get the perfect update for your home. We’ve done our homework and found five of the best cutters out there to give you the floors of your dreams.

Cut the flooring and then install it

For a complete set to see your project from start to finish, opt for the EAB Tool Exchange-a-Blade 9-Inch Laminate Flooring Cutter. This is designed to cut laminate, solid wood, and engineered flooring up to 15mm. It will also cut vinyl, tile and fiber cement siding such as hardy plank. It includes a bonus installing kit and a double-sided honing stone. This will cut up to 9″ wide and the angle gauge allows for cuts up to 45 degrees. It runs with quiet, dust-free operation and there is no electricity required to run it. There is a replaceable blade that can be re-sharpened with the included sharpening stone.

Key Features:

Designed to cut laminate, solid wood, and engineered flooring

Comes with a bonus installing kit and a double-sided honing stone

Quiet, dust-free operation

EAB Tool Exchange-a-Blade 2100005 9-Inch Laminate Flooring Cutter $114.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Extend your reach

Thanks to the longer design, you’ll be able to handle extended cuts with the Norske Tools 13 inch Laminating Flooring & Siding Cutter. This has a sliding extension table that supports longer boards than most cutters. This cuts a variety of materials, including laminate flooring, fiber cement board, engineered wood and vinyl siding up to 13″ wide and 19/32″ thick. The handle is 28 1/2″ in length to make sure you have the leverage you need. It comes with a bonus kit that includes a pull bar, tapping block, 16 PVC inserts, and mallets. There is an adjustable measuring gauge to give you the same cut quickly and efficiently. Plus, if you want angled cuts, there’s a laser etched table miter gauge.

Key Features:

Can handle 13″ wide flooring

Handle is 28 1/2″ in length

Adjustable measuring gauge

Norske Tools NMAP004 13 inch Laminate Flooring & Siding Cutter with Sliding Extension Table wit… $159.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Buzz through your work

If you’re more comfortable using a saw for a task like this, check out the SKIL 3601-02 Flooring Saw with 36T Contractor Blade. This will cut solid, engineered, and laminate flooring with ease. You can make cross, miter, and rip cuts without much of a hassle. The miter detents at 0°, 22.5°, and 45°. You’ll be able to bring this with you to where you need it, as it has a lightweight design and a die-cast aluminum build. This boasts a no-load RPM of 11,000 and a 7-amp motor.

Key Features:

Cuts solid, engineered, and laminate flooring

Miter detents at 0, 2.25, and 45 degrees

Lightweight design and a die-cast aluminum build

SKIL 3601-02 Flooring Saw with 36T Contractor Blade $141.51 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For a long-lasting option

The Bullet Tools 9-Inch EZ Shear Sharpshooter Siding and Laminate Flooring Cutter is built to last. This has a max width of 9″ and a max rake and angle of 45° on a 6-inch board. It won’t collect dust, so you can see and cut where you’re working. This has a shear blade that will outlast saw blades by a long shot. It features a two-position aluminum fence with a black table. You’ll be able to use this day or night, as there’s no need for electricity. The maximum thickness of materials is 9/16″.

Key Features:

Shear blade will outlast saw blades

Features a two-position aluminum fence

Max width of 9″

Bullet Tools 9 inch EZ Shear Sharpshooter Siding and Laminate Flooring Cutter $223.15 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cut on a budget

Replacing flooring is expensive, so use something like the ROBERTS 10-35 Laminate Cutter to stay in your budget. This will cut laminate up to 8″ wide and 10mm thick. It features a heavy-duty steel frame for maximum stability. You can position the supports to keep your plank level as you’re cutting. It only weighs 12 pounds, so you’ll be able to carry it with you wherever you need it.

Key Features:

Will cut laminate up to 8″ wide and 10mm thick

Adjustable supports

Features a heavy-duty steel frame

ROBERTS 10-35 Laminate Cutter, 8", Red Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now