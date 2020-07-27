Looking for a new smart lock for your home? Well, we’re about to introduce you to what may be the best new smart lock of 2020.

The Lockly Secure Pro Smart Lock isn’t just sleek and stylish, it also happens to be the most versatile smart lock we’ve ever seen.

Top smart locks out there generally support one or two methods of secure entry, but the Lockly Smart Lock can be unlocked using any of FIVE different methods!

You know smart lock brands like August and Yale, and to be honest, you really can’t go wrong with any of their popular smart lock options. They offer great security and plenty of features, allowing you to do away with your keys and embrace the digital age. People who like the convenience of smartphone unlocking often choose a lock from August, while people who want the option of a PIN code might pick a smart lock from Yale. What you might not realize, however, is that there’s a new smart lock you can get that supports every single type of unlocking method you can imagine.

It’s called the Lockly Secure Pro Smart Lock and it’s easily one of the best smart locks we’ve ever tested. It’s also currently in stock at Amazon with a nice $20 discount from its normal $300 list price. You can unlock this Lockly model a whopping FIEV different ways: using your iPhone or Android phone, with a PIN code, with a fingerprint scan thanks to the 3D fingerprint reader, with your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support, or using a regular key if you need to. It’s awesome to have that kind of versatility, though we have to say that our favorite is definitely the lightning-fast fingerprint scanner.

We installed this model to test it and it works exactly as described, giving you the most versatility on the market. Definitely check it out while it’s in stock at Amazon and on sale at a discount.

Here are the bullet points Lockly highlights on the Amazon product page:

YOUR FINGER IS YOUR KEY: Unlock your door using the built-in advanced 3D fingerprint sensor. Unlike other smart locks, Lockly only uses high-quality capacitive fingerprint sensors which only recognizes fingerprints unlike less secure optical readers. Stores up to 99 unique fingerprints.

PEEK-PROOF DIGITAL KEYPAD: Patented PIN Genie technology makes it nearly impossible to guess your personal access code (even if someone is watching) when entering your PIN number by always shuffling number locations on the secure, backlit keypad.

CONVENIENCE – WIFI HUB INCLUDED: Lock and unlock your home, office, or rental property door all from the convenience of your iOS or Android smartphone via secure Bluetooth connection or WiFi anywhere in the world. Includes two backup physical keys for peace of mind.

KNOW WHO IS COMING AND GOING: Stores all access history so you can review who is coming and going anytime from your mobile phone. Great for keeping track of family members as they arrive home. Grant one-time use or specific time duration access by issuing codes or digital eKeys remotely via your mobile phone. Guests can access using their mobile phone, even without an internet or cellular connection.

EASY DIY INSTALLATION AND VOICE: Replaces existing deadbolt with basic household tools in about 15 minutes. Fits both left and right swinging standard doors, 1 3/8 to 2 inches thick. Requires 2 1/8 inch face bore hole. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply. BGR may receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.