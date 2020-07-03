The iPhone 12 release date may be delayed for specific models, a new report from a known insider indicates.

Mini-Chi Kuo said in a new note that the iPhone 12 is getting “high-end” camera lenses from Largan, but the supply has been delayed.

The shipping delay could affect the production of certain iPhone 12 versions, which are already rumored to launch later than usual.

Apple is expected to launch at least four new iPhone 12 this fall in what will be a year of firsts for its iconic product. The iPhone 12 will be the first to launch during a pandemic, which could lead to launch delays and availability issues. Not to mention that the novel coronavirus crisis could affect sales, as the economy continues to struggle. The iPhone 12 will be the first series to feature four versions, with sizes ranging from 5.4-inch to 6.7-inch. All of them will have OLED screens, also a first for a new iPhone line, and they’ll be the first iPhone models to support 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 will be the first iPhone since the iPhone X to rock a new design that’s supposedly inspired by the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro. The iPhone 12 will also be the first iPhone to feature a 5nm processor in what will be a first for the industry. And it’s going to be the first iPhone that will ship without free EarPods and a charger in the box. Finally, the iPhone 12 will start at $649, according to rumors. That’s a price for a new iPhone we haven’t seen in several years. And the cheapest iPhone will rock 128GB of storage, also a first for Apple. That’s the general idea of the plethora of existing iPhone 12 rumors and leaks out there. Even without all these separate that tell the same story, we’d know two things for sure about the next iPhone: It’ll rock a more powerful chip than the previous line and upgraded camera experience.

A new note to investors from analyst Mini-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) elaborates on the camera upgrades coming to the iPhone. Kuo has a great track record at predicting Apple’s moves, thanks to access to inside sources from Apple’s supply chains for various products.

Kuo says that Largan will supply premium camera lenses to Apple for the iPhones, although deliveries have been delayed compared to previous years. Largan has provided camera lenses for previous iPhone models as well.

Production has been delayed by four to six weeks in the second half of the year, the report notes. Kuo did not mention the coronavirus pandemic as a cause, but the pandemic is likely to have affected operations. Peak iPhone shipments will fall between August and October as a result of the Largan delays. This could explain reports that say some of the iPhone 12 models will be launched later than expected.

Kuo’s new note does not specify the nature of the “high end” lenses the iPhone 12 is getting. Still, he said in a previous report that the 6.7-inch iPhone will feature several rear camera improvements, including larger sensors that can capture better light.

Not all iPhone 12 versions will rock the same rear camera setup. The cheapest models will feature two cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro versions will get three lenses, just like the iPhone 11 Pros. On top of that, the new Pros will also receive a fourth LiDAR sensor, similar to the 2020 iPad Pro’s AR camera. That, by the way, will be another first for the iPhone 12.

Kuo said in previous reports that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will hit production in September, while the 6.7-inch Pro will be delayed to October.