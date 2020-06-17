All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in July 2020 have been revealed.

Hamilton is without a doubt the biggest release of the month, bringing the award-winning Broadway show to the masses months ahead of its original theatrical release date.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is also being added, completing the Star Wars movie collection on Disney+.

Disney+ has been out of the headlines for months with few original releases to speak of, but that’s going to change in July. Next month, the live recording of Hamilton is coming to Disney+ more than a year ahead of schedule, moved up to July 3rd due to the novel coronavirus pandemic (and following in the footsteps of Onward). For everyone who did not have a chance to see the show on Broadway (and even if you did), this is must-see TV.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of July:

Streaming July 3rd

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life | Episode 109 – “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 135 – “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”

One Day at Disney | Episode 131 – “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer | Episode 108 – “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

Streaming July 10th

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 136 – “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

One Day at Disney | Episode 132 – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer | Episode 109 – “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

Streaming July 17th

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 137 – “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

One Day at Disney | Episode 133 – “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer | Episode 110 – “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”

Streaming July 24th

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 138 – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day at Disney | Episode 134 – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

Streaming July 31st

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Muppets Now | Episode 101 – “Due Date”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 139 – “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

One Day at Disney | Episode 135 – “Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of July. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in August.