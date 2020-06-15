Apple is testing a foldable iPhone with two discrete displays, according to a new leak.

A new leak claims that the foldable iPhone has two display panels on a hinge, rounded edges like the iPhone 11, and a forehead on the outer display to house Face ID sensors.

Apple isn’t expected to reveal this foldable iPhone any time soon.

Over the last several months, we have been inundated with iPhone 12 leaks. Even in the midst of a global pandemic that shut down much of the world, the leaks have continued unabated, and we think we already know everything that there is to know about Apple’s next major flagship smartphone.

According to previous leaks, there will be four iPhone 12 models released this fall: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four models are expected to have OLED displays and support for 5G networks. Recent rumors are also hinting that the design of the phones will be noticeably different from other modern iPhones, as the flat edges from the iPhone 4 era are apparently returning. We saw what appear to be physical molds and drawings of the new design just this past weekend.

So, now that the iPhone 12 has been thoroughly spoiled, what else is Apple working on?

In a series of tweets on Monday, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser shared new details about the “foldable” iPhone that Apple is said to be working on. According to Prosser, the device isn’t really a foldable phone as we know them — in other words, nothing like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. Prosser says that the current prototype “has two separate display panels on a hinge” and “round, stainless steel edges” like the iPhone 11. There’s no iPhone X-style notch, but Prosser says that there is a “tiny forehead” on the outer display to house Face ID sensors:

The memes are funny — but it doesn’t look like they just stuck two phones together. Even though they’re two separate panels, when the displays are extended, it looks fairly continuous and seamless. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

Unsurprisingly, plenty of people responded with photos of other foldable phones and concepts, to which Prosser said that Apple’s foldable device “doesn’t look like they just stuck two phones together.” Apple isn’t using a single flexible panel, but Prosser says that “when the displays are extended, it looks fairly continuous and seamless.”

We’re going to remain incredibly skeptical when it comes to reports about Apple’s prototype hardware, be it a foldable iPhone or a pair of augmented reality glasses, but there’s no denying that Jon Prosser has been an incredibly reliable source of Apple leaks all year. He correctly predicted the launch of the iPhone SE and MacBook Pro this spring, and has already offered up detailed information about the iPhone 12 models. He is clearly getting accurate information before anyone else, which is why we wouldn’t be surprised if this foldable prototype is real.

Finally, Prosser also says that he is “not even close” to knowing anything about a release date, so don’t expect any announcements from Apple in the near future. Then again, WWDC is right around the corner.