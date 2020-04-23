Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the dining rooms of restaurants around the country, by and large, remain closed right now as states and cities encourage social distancing. Those eateries can still offer takeout and food delivery options, however.

With that in mind, Wendy’s is launching a free food deal on Friday, April 24, to help spread a little bit of good cheer at this stressful and depressing time: Free chicken nuggets for everyone who comes through the drive-thru, no purchase required.

The Wendy’s fast-food chain is launching a promotion on Friday, April 24, that springs from its belief that there’s never a bad day, really, to launch a free food deal — and that everyone could really use a group hug right now, given the state of the world.

Instead of a group hug, though, Wendy’s has decided to offer everyone around the country (apologies for the bad pun) “groupnugs” (their word, not mine). Nationwide, Wendy’s will be giving away a free 4-piece order of Chicken Nuggets, either crispy or spicy, to every car that comes through its drive-thrus, with no purchase necessary. Digital food delivery orders don’t count, though — you actually have to come through the drive-thru yourself for this offer, since the dining room at Wendy’s and pretty much every kind of eatery is temporarily shut down right now.

“Wendy’s restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy’s most important values — Do the Right Thing — by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time,” said Wendy’s US CMO Carl Loredo in a news release about the promotion. “These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy’s and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country.”

The chain got the ball rolling on this earlier this week, in a way, by using its normally feisty Twitter account — which loves to roast other brands — by asking people to give shout-outs to people worthy of attention right now at this stressful, uncertain time for the country because of the coronavirus.

Everyone could use some extra love right now, so we’re trading our usual roasting for a little toasting. Let’s use this thread to shout out the special people in our lives that we think deserve some shine right now. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Some of the responses in that Twitter thread might make you a little tearful. One is from a senior asking for love since she was supposed to be graduating on Friday. Others are from military spouses separated from their loved ones and family members asking for prayers for sick relatives.

If you want a quick dose of feel-good, though, definitely peruse the thread:

Stay safe, stay strong, much love to you and all our essential workers. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Thank you military members for everything you do for us! — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Much love for all the teachers helping get our kids through school. 😍😍😍 — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

From there, the chain expanded the good vibes to its new free food deal. And this Friday’s free food promotion, we should add, is listed as only happening at participating Wendy’s locations nationwide, so it’s probably a good idea to call ahead and make sure you can get the free nuggets where you’re going before taking a chance and showing up.

