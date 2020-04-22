Verizon is giving subscribers a free 15GB of data for the month of May. The announcement covers both consumers and small business shared data plans.

The 15GB of additional data will be added to subscriber plans automatically.

With the coronavirus still spreading across many parts of the country, Verizon said it will waive overage charges for individuals economically impacted by the pandemic.

With millions of Americans still quarantined at home due to the coronavirus, Verizon today announced that it’s planning to give subscribers a free 15GB of data for the month of May. Verizon announced a similar initiative for the month of April and it’s nice to see the company decided to keep it in place for the next few weeks.

Even better, subscribers will be able to take advantage of the additional data without having to jump through any hoops. According to a Verizon representative, the company is “automatically adding an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business shared data plans, hotspots and jetpacks to be used from May 1 through May 31.”

On top of that, Verizon said that it’s also going to waive overage charges and late fees for subscribers who have been economically impacted by the coronavirus lockdown. Further, the company said that it will not terminate service for individuals who are behind on their monthly payments.

Verizon also re-iterated that it has some existing broadband plans designed for low-income households:

To help families during this time of need, today Verizon announced plans for a discount program on Fios broadband plans for qualified new low-income customers and two months waived service charges for current Verizon customers that are part of the Lifeline discount program. “We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we’re doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. “With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.”

If you’re already part of the Lifeline discount program as of March 22, Verizon adds that it will “waive the next two billing cycles” for both broadband and home voice.

All in all, it’s nice to see Verizon step up to the plate and not try to gouge customers during these trying times.

Verizon, though, hasn’t been the only carrier to implement consumer-friendly initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, for instance, AT&T announced that it would automatically increase mobile hotspot data by 15GB for each line from April 2 through May 13. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if AT&T will extend this offer past May 13 given that stay-at-home orders in a number of states may remain in place until the end of May or even early June.

Image Source: Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock