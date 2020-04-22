HBO Max launches on May 27th and will cost $15 per month.

Millions of AT&T customers will be able to access HBO Max free of charge, some for a limited time and some forever, depending on their video, internet, or wireless plan.

HBO Now and Charter video subscribers will also get HBO Max for free.

The streaming service market got even more crowded this week with AT&T announcing that HBO Max will launch on May 27th. HBO Max, similar to HBO Now, will feature the entire library of HBO’s original programming stretching back decades, as well as licensed content from other studios and new Max Originals. HBO Max also has a $15 per month subscription fee, but some AT&T customers will get access to the service for free.

AT&T offers such a wide variety of packages and services and plans that it can be difficult to sort through them all to find out whether or not you’re eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. After puzzling over the press release for half an hour, I think I’ve been able to put together a fairly comprehensive list:

AT&T Video

HBO Max free forever: DirecTV Premier, Lo Maximo, U-Verse U400, U-Verse U450, U-Verse U450 Latino, AT&T TV NOW MAX, AT&T TV PREMIER

DirecTV Premier, Lo Maximo, U-Verse U400, U-Verse U450, U-Verse U450 Latino, AT&T TV NOW MAX, AT&T TV PREMIER HBO Max free for a year: AT&T TV CHOICE, AT&T TV XTRA, AT&T TV ULTIMATE, AT&T TV ÓPTIMO MÁS, DIRECTV CHOICE, DIRECTV XTRA, DIRECTV ULTIMATE, DIRECTV MÁS ULTRA or DIRECTV ÓPTIMO MÁS

AT&T TV CHOICE, AT&T TV XTRA, AT&T TV ULTIMATE, AT&T TV ÓPTIMO MÁS, DIRECTV CHOICE, DIRECTV XTRA, DIRECTV ULTIMATE, DIRECTV MÁS ULTRA or DIRECTV ÓPTIMO MÁS HBO Max free for three months: Video packages not listed above

AT&T Internet

HBO Max free forever: AT&T Internet 1000

AT&T Internet 1000 HBO Max free for a month: Internet plans not listed above

AT&T Wireless

HBO Max free forever: AT&T Unlimited Elite

AT&T Unlimited Elite HBO Max free for a month: AT&T Unlimited Extra, AT&T Unlimited Starter, AT&T Mobile Share

In addition to all of the plans above, AT&T has also announced that Charter Silver and Gold customers will get access to HBO Max free of charge on May 27th. Finally, if you pay for HBO Now, you’ll get HBO Max at no additional charge, but this offer will not be available if you pay for HBO Now via another company, like Amazon or Apple. You need to sign up at HBONOW.com — otherwise, you’ll have to pay for HBO Max separately.

Needless to say, this is infinitely more complicated than the rollout of Apple TV, during which everyone who purchased a new device was given a free year of access to the service, but if you’re an AT&T customer of any kind, chances are that you can at least try HBO Max to decide whether or not it’s worth the $15.

On Tuesday, HBO announced that the launch lineup of Max Originals features Love Life (a scripted series starring Anna Kendrick), On the Record (a documentary about the music industry in the wake of #MeToo), Legendary (a new ballroom competition series), Craftopia (crafting competition series for kids), Looney Tunes Cartoons (new animated shorts featuring classic characters), and The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

Image Source: HBO