Because of the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic around the country right now, many of you are either stocking up at the grocery store more than ever or ordering more takeout and from food delivery services at the moment.

For the latter group of people, there are some new credit card offers to consider which actually come with takeout food deals — rewarding you, in other words, for all your food delivery and takeout orders.

BGR has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. BGR and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.

Among the many aspects of daily life that the coronavirus pandemic has so comprehensively shaken up since the outbreak reached the US, most peoples’ eating habits have had to undergo a dramatic shift thanks to stay-at-home orders and business closures. With grocery stores among the few places remaining open right now, and restaurants only offering takeout and food delivery options, most people fall into one or both of these camps: They’re either buying more groceries than ever, in which case they’re cooking at home more than ever before, or they’re ordering food to-go more than they ever have before.

If you fall into the latter category, this post is for you. Chase has announced enhanced earning structures across its Chase Sapphire and Freedom cards to include 5x on DoorDash and Tock takeout and delivery services. What that means: Through May 31, cardholders can earn 5x on up to $500 in combined purchases made with the two on-demand food services.

With the $500 cap, you can earn up to 2,500 points with this offer — worth $50 if you have a Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve or $25 if you have the Chase Freedom or Chase Freedom Unlimited. It’s not a lucrative offer, but it can provide some solid savings, especially if you’re ordering to-go a ton right now (Be sure and check out the full terms of the offer on Chase’s website). Also, keep in mind that Chase cardholders already receive benefits with DoorDash that can be used in conjunction with this new offer.

As an example, here’s what the page announcing Chase’s enhanced earnings structure says if you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred: “Order in from DoorDash or Tock and earn 5x total points — that’s 2 points in addition to the 3 points you already earn … Plus, if you haven’t already, activate your complimentary DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service that provides unlimited restaurant deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12, for a minimum of one year. With DashPass, you can save an average of $4–$5 on every order.

“You can also earn up to $120 in statement credits on DoorDash restaurant orders. Order from any restaurant with DoorDash and receive up to $60 in statement credits through 2020, and another $60 in statement credits through 2021.”

Image Source: JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, here are some points as it relates to the enhanced earnings for other Chase card products:

Chase Sapphire Reserve — Cardholders receive $60 in annual credits in 2020 and 2021, plus a minimum of one free year of DashPass membership.

Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited — Cardholders receive three months of complimentary DashPass membership and an additional nine months of half-priced membership.

I’m a Chase loyalist myself, and it’s great to see the issuer adjust things in light of how people are reorienting their habits because of the coronavirus. I always tell myself I’ll try to cook more frequently at home, but the siren song of DoorDash as a personal go-to delivery service is generally too hard to resist for me. Pairing that with a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred, which gives users free DashPass, and it’s nice that uses can now also earn 5x on those to-go food purchases as well through the end of May.

Image Source: The Points Guy