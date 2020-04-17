A huge iPhone 12 leak provides us with a close look at Apple’s brand new iPhone design.

The iPhone 12 Pro models will feature flat edges, similar to the iPhone 5 design.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a smaller notch and a larger camera module.

A huge new leak from Max Weinbach and the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel has provided us with our most accurate look yet at Apple’s upcoming and brand new iPhone 12 design. Before delving into the iPhone 12’s features and new form factor, it’s worth noting that Weinbach has supplied accurate information about upcoming iPhone models in the past. Last year, for instance, Weinbach accurately revealed that Apple was going to add a dedicated night mode option to the iPhone 11. So while Apple rumors can sometimes be a dime a dozen, this latest iPhone 12 rumor is particularly credible.

With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s dive right in. Now it’s no secret that the iPhone design hasn’t changed all that much over the years. In fact, the current iPhone — with its rounded edges — doesn’t look markedly different from the iPhone 6 which was released all the way back in 2014. And while it’s a nice design, it’s clearly time for something fresh and new. To that end, the iPhone 12 design will feature flatter edges and will be more reminiscent of the iPhone 5. As we highlighted earlier this week, the iPhone 12 will basically look like a smaller version of Apple’s most recent iPad Pro models.

So without further ado, here’s what Apple’s next-gen iPhone 12 Pro Max is going to look like. Note that the camera alignment is slightly different from some previous renders we’ve seen.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro/Twitter

EveryThingApplePro notes that the lens on the device is particularly huge:

iPhone 12 Pro 6.7" has a MASSIVE lens. Still working on the video, late night post. @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/WG4gV3eLvN — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) April 17, 2020

The renders below illustrate that Apple managed to shrink the bezels relative to its iPhone 11 Pro models. You’ll also notice that the notch on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is smaller than on the iPhone 11, a design which corroborates some previous rumors we’ve seen about the upcoming design.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro/YouTube

An iPhone 11 Pro Max sitting alongside a 3D printed version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max — based off of a leaked CAD drawing obtained by Weinbach — can be seen below. Incidentally, John Prosser, who has shared a number of accurate Apple leaks in recent memory, corroborated the veracity of the 3D model below.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro/YouTube

For what it’s worth, Weinbach notes that the design above is likely 70% complete, which is to say we may see some subtle changes by the time Apple officially unveils the device. Specifically, the sizing and spacing of the camera module may not be exactly how it appears here. Note, however, that the camera lenses themselves will not protrude out as much relative to the current iPhone 11 Pro models. Further, the camera module on the back will be slightly larger and, as previously rumored, will include a LIDAR sensor on the bottom right.

Size-wise, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a tad taller and wider than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Still, with smaller bezels, the display to body ratio is higher. Specifically, the bezels on the iPhone 12 Pro Max are .9mm thinner.

Image Source: EverythignApplePro/YouTube

While Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro models will definitely boast the design featured above, it’s possible that the cheaper iPhone 12 models may feature the same type of rounded edge design we’ve seen on previous models.

Of course, it goes without saying that the biggest iPhone 12 feature will be its support for 5G. In turn, it’s no surprise that the antenna bands on the iPhone 12 Pro Max are a tad wider than previous iPhone models. Incidentally, the iPhone 12 will feature improved cellular and Wi-Fi speeds. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 will likely boast improved speakers that will be 10-15% louder with better dynamic range.

On a somewhat minor note, Apple is said to be exploring a new Navy Blue color for the iPhone that may replace the Midnight Green color it unveiled last year.

The video below from EverythingApplePro is worth checking out in its entirety and includes additional iPhone 12 tidbits regarding a slightly new location for the power button (spoiler alert: it will sit lower on the phone), a relocated sim card tray, a Smart Connector, new colors for the non-pro iPhone 12 models, and more.

The iPhone 12 has all the makings of a blockbuster release. Of course, the million-dollar question is when we might see Apple’s iPhone 12 models actually arrive in stores. With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, there’s a chance Apple may push back its iPhone 12 release from September to October. With the coronavirus situation changing weekly, it’s still far too early to make any solid predictions in either direction, though we have heard Apple will try to decide on an official launch window sometime over the next six weeks.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro, YouTube