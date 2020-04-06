Disney just announced the new schedule for its MCU Phase 4 films, with Black Widow set to premiere on November 6th instead of The Eternals.

Phase 4 also features eight series that will premiere on Disney+ and tie directly into the six films.

Disney hasn’t announced any updated plans for the Marvel TV series, but the French version of Disney+ already lists tentative launch windows for them.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the economy, pausing all activities that include large gatherings of people — well, most of them, because some people just don’t seem to get it. Staying at home has its bittersweet perks. You might have to go to school or work from home, which isn’t necessarily easy, but at least you have the internet, which can provide plenty of entertainment. For a while, that’s the only type of entertainment you’re going to have access to, as cinemas and stadiums aren’t going to open anytime soon.

A variety of blockbuster movies and sporting events were postponed in the past few weeks, with Disney having just announced a major delay for its MCU Phase 4 films. Black Widow should have premiered on May 1st, but it now has a November 6th launch date, and that’s assuming winter doesn’t bring a new viral outbreak with it. What Disney did with its upcoming Marvel movies was to postpone each of them by a few months. Black Widow took The Eternals’ slot, and The Eternals moved to mid-February in place of Shang-Chi. But while it’s easy to reassign those release dates to all of the Phase 4 and Phase 5 films that have been announced, Disney has yet to reveal new launch dates for Marvel’s Disney+ shows.

Phase 4 is made up of six films and eight shows, the first of which were meant to arrive this year. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be first in August, followed by WandaVision and Loki. But then the coronavirus pandemic happened, which shut down work on many Marvel films and TV series.

All the shows are intertwined with the films, and they’ll need to respect a specific launch schedule going forward.

While Disney isn’t ready to announce any dates for the Marvel TV shows, it looks like Disney+ France knows a thing or two about them. According to the information posted on the French version of Disney’s streaming service (via MCU Cosmic), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are still set to come out in 2020. Loki and What If…? will follow in 2021, while Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk will launch in 2022.

Understandably, no specific release dates were provided. Shooting hasn’t been completed on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, or Loki, according to a recent report, and the others are in various stages of pre-production.

Image Source: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock