Marvel is giving fans free access to some of its most popular comic book story arcs to help keep them entertained while they’re stuck inside due to the coronavirus.

Dozens of Marvel comics will be free to read on Marvel Unlimited until May 4th, 2020.

Avengers vs. X-Men, Civil War, and the Dark Phoenix saga are all included.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become so ingrained in the pop culture consciousness over the last decade that it’s hard to even imagine going more than a year without seeing a new Marvel movie in theaters. But due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, that scenario becomes more likely by the day, with Black Widow already having been delayed indefinitely. As a reminder, the last MCU movie to hit theaters was Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019. Being able to walk into a movie theater by July 2020 seems like a pipe dream.

The good news is that if you still need your fill of superhero stories, and don’t mind reading instead of watching, the company has made some of its most popular comic book story arcs free to download for the next few weeks. In order to read them, you can either download the Marvel Unlimited app from the App Store (if you’re on iOS) or Google Play (if you’re an Android user) or simply click the links below and read them in your browser.

The following comic arcs will be free on the Marvel Unlimited service from April 2nd through May 4th:

“Each of these extraordinary epics owe their origins to some of Marvel’s greatest comic books released in print over the years,” Marvel explains on its website. “In celebration of that tradition, Marvel has added an information page to each story with details on how to find your local comic book shop and start your very own Marvel collection of back issues and printed trades.” Find a local comic shop to support at comicshoplocator.com.

If this collection of free comics whets your appetite for more, you can sign up for Marvel Unlimited and get access to over 27,000 issues of classic and recent titles for $9.99 per month. More issues are added every week, but you will have to wait six months or more for the latest issues to become available on the service.

It’s also worth noting that as I was writing this article, Marvel announced new release dates for every one of its Phase 4 films. Black Widow has been pushed back from May 1st to November 6th, so that’s the earliest you’re going to see a new Marvel movie in theaters. There’s never been a better time to catch up on comics.

