- Netflix has released its complete schedule of movie and TV show releases for the month of April, and it’s packed full of great content.
- A whopping 39 different movies will hit Netflix on April 1st alone, which is a good thing considering people across the country are being asked to stay home and self-quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
- Among the 100+ titles set to arrive on Netflix next month, 53 of them are Netflix original movies, series, and specials.
The past few months have been non-stop at Netflix as the nation’s favorite source of streaming entertainment continued to release dozens upon dozens of high-quality original movies and TV series. March alone saw Netflix release 55 different pieces of original content, and you should definitely scroll through our roundup to ensure that you didn’t miss anything. Highlights include full seasons of Castlevania, Paradise PD, Kingdom, Elite, and Ozark season 3, which premieres at the end of the month. Mark Wahlberg’s first Netflix movie was released this month as well, an action flick called Spenser Confidential.
As responsible Americans across the country strap in for at least a month of self-quarantining, we’re going to need all that great original content to help pass the time. Luckily for all of us, Netflix isn’t slowing down at all in April. The streaming media giant will add 39 new licensed movies to its catalog on April 1st alone, and plenty more terrific additions are sprinkled throughout the month. Definitely check out Netflix’s full April 2020 release calendar to see them all, but in this post, we’re going to focus solely on all the new original content headed to Netflix this month.
Over the course of the month in April, Netflix plans to release a total of 53 different originals, including movies, full seasons of TV shows, comedy specials, and other special features. The fun starts on Friday, April 3rd when Netflix will debut five new originals including Money Heist: The Phenomenon, a film that dives into Netflix’s smash hit Spanish-language heist show. Other high-profile releases include season 2 of Ricky Gervais’s excellent dramedy After Life, season 4 of The Last Kingdom, and the premiere season of Mindy Kaling’s new show Never Have I Ever.
Scroll down for the full schedule of Netflix’s original releases in April 2020, and we’ve included links to all the available Netflix pages so you can learn more and watch all the trailers.
Streaming April 3rd
- Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
- La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming April 6th
- The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming April 7th
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 9th
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming April 10th
- Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
- The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
- Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 14th
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 15th
- The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 16th
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 17th
- Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
- #blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
- Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
- Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 20th
- Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 21st
- Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 22nd
- Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
- The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
- The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
- Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 23rd
- The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
- After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 26th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 27th
- Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 29th
- A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 30th
- Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
- Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL