Netflix has released its complete schedule of movie and TV show releases for the month of April, and it’s packed full of great content.

A whopping 39 different movies will hit Netflix on April 1st alone, which is a good thing considering people across the country are being asked to stay home and self-quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Among the 100+ titles set to arrive on Netflix next month, 53 of them are Netflix original movies, series, and specials.

The past few months have been non-stop at Netflix as the nation’s favorite source of streaming entertainment continued to release dozens upon dozens of high-quality original movies and TV series. March alone saw Netflix release 55 different pieces of original content, and you should definitely scroll through our roundup to ensure that you didn’t miss anything. Highlights include full seasons of Castlevania, Paradise PD, Kingdom, Elite, and Ozark season 3, which premieres at the end of the month. Mark Wahlberg’s first Netflix movie was released this month as well, an action flick called Spenser Confidential.

As responsible Americans across the country strap in for at least a month of self-quarantining, we’re going to need all that great original content to help pass the time. Luckily for all of us, Netflix isn’t slowing down at all in April. The streaming media giant will add 39 new licensed movies to its catalog on April 1st alone, and plenty more terrific additions are sprinkled throughout the month. Definitely check out Netflix’s full April 2020 release calendar to see them all, but in this post, we’re going to focus solely on all the new original content headed to Netflix this month.

Over the course of the month in April, Netflix plans to release a total of 53 different originals, including movies, full seasons of TV shows, comedy specials, and other special features. The fun starts on Friday, April 3rd when Netflix will debut five new originals including Money Heist: The Phenomenon, a film that dives into Netflix’s smash hit Spanish-language heist show. Other high-profile releases include season 2 of Ricky Gervais’s excellent dramedy After Life, season 4 of The Last Kingdom, and the premiere season of Mindy Kaling’s new show Never Have I Ever.

Scroll down for the full schedule of Netflix’s original releases in April 2020, and we’ve included links to all the available Netflix pages so you can learn more and watch all the trailers.

Streaming April 3rd

Streaming April 6th

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming April 7th

Streaming April 9th

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming April 10th

Streaming April 14th

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming April 15th

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 16th

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming April 17th

Streaming April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 21st

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming April 22nd

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM

Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 23rd

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

Streaming April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 27th

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 29th

Streaming April 30th

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

