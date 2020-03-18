GOG.com is giving away 27 PC games completely free of charge. All you need is an account.

Many of the free games are more than twenty years old, but beggars can’t be choosers.

GOG also happens to be running a spring sale on thousands of games right now.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

As the entire world shuts down around us in response to the coronavirus outbreak, people are increasingly turning to video games to cope with their new situations. In fact, this past weekend, the PC gaming platform Steam hit a new all-time record for concurrent users, as more than 20 million gamers logged on to play games. Later this week, two of the most anticipated games of 2020 — Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal — will be widely available as well. The only problem is that many of us don’t have money to spend on games right now.

Lucky for us, GOG.com — a digital distribution platform for PC games — has collected all of the games on its service that can be downloaded free of charge and put them all in a single place. “Stay at home and play some games,” the header of the page appropriately reads, clearly referencing our current situation.

GOG (formerly Good Old Games) has both modern releases and classic titles going back decades, so don’t expect to find any of our 2019 games of the year. That said, there are some interesting games on this list:

“Even if the sun is shining and the flowers have already started to bloom where you live, health and safety are on everybody’s mind right now,” GOG says. “Closing the shades and playing video games can be one of the good ways to relax and pass the time when you stay at home. We’re here to help you choose your next great adventure with this selection of free games from our catalog and a massive Spring Sale running until March 30th.”

It’s worth noting that GOG is also running a spring sale right now, with more than 2,500 deals at up to 90% off. So if you do want to spend some money, you can at least do so without straining your bank account.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red