2020 is poised to be an incredibly busy year for Tesla. That, of course, shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that the company seemingly becomes more ambitious with each passing year. While the company’s initial master plan — as laid out by Elon Musk — was set to conclude with a mass market EV we now know as the Model 3, the company’s product roadmap today is impressively expansive.
Aside from ongoing Model 3, Model S, and Model X production, Tesla in the near future is preparing to introduce the Model Y, a next-gen version of the Roadster, the Tesla Semi, and last but not least, the Cybertruck. The first new Tesla vehicle of 2020, however, will be the Model Y, a vehicle that is essentially a crossover version of the wildly popular Model 3.
While Model Y production wasn’t set to begin until late 2020, Tesla in late 2019 indicated that things were moving along ahead of schedule and that the Model Y would actually enter production sometime in 2020.
With that said, we’re not only starting to see more Model Y sightings in the wild, we’re also starting to gather up more detailed information about some of the technical specifications of the vehicle.
To wit, a recent leak courtesy of Tesmanian has provided us with detailed specs regarding the Model Y’s dimensions which can be viewed below:
Overall Length: 187 in or 4,750 mm
* Overall Width including mirrors: 83.8 in or 2,129 mm
* Overall Width including folded mirrors: 77.9 in or 1,978 mm
* Overall Width excluding mirrors: 75.6 in or 1,921 mm
Overall Height – coil : 64 in or 1,624 mm
Curb Weight* Long Range Battery, Dual Motor: 4,416 lbs or 2,003 kg
GVWR** Long Range Battery, Dual Motor: 5,302 lbs or 2,405 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight Distribution – Dual Motor: Front 46% and Rear 54%
Gross Axle Weight Rating – Front 20″ Wheels: 3,005 lbs or 1,363 kg
Gross Axle Weight Rating – Rear 20″ Wheels: 3,307 lbs or 1500 kg
*Curb Weight = weight of the vehicle with correct fluid levels, no occupants and no cargo
As a point of comparison, the Model Y will be about 3-inches wider than the Model 3, about 3-inches longer, and nearly 7-inches taller. Essentially, the Model Y will be larger than a Model 3 but still noticeably smaller than the Model X.
On a related note, a Model Y was spotted traveling down a California freeway next to a Model 3 a few months ago. The video does a decent job of depicting the relative size differences between the two vehicles. As is clearly evident via the video below, the Model Y is much taller than its counterpart:
And as a quick refresher, the Model Y will have a range of 315 miles on a single charge, a top speed of 155 MPH if you get the Performance model, and a 0-60 MPH time of 4.8 seconds.
And one more video for good measure: