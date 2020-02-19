Uncharacteristically, Apple waited two whole weeks between beta releases this time, but the second developer beta for iOS 13.4 is now available. Some of the major additions of iOS 13.4 include CarKey, iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji stickers, a fix for the toolbar in the Mail app, asking Siri to go to the Home screen, and a new feature allowing developers to bundle iOS and Mac apps as a single purchase.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Apple