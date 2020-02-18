When Stadia launched last year, the only smartphones that supported that cloud gaming service were Google’s Pixel phones. If you didn’t own a Pixel 2, Pixel 3, or Pixel 4, you were out of luck when it came to playing games on mobile — though Stadia is also playable on computers, tablets, and on TVs with Chromecast Ultra. But on Tuesday, Google announced that millions of new phones will be compatible with the service later this week.

Starting on February 20th, a broad selection of phones from Samsung, Razer, and Asus will be supported by Stadia. This brings the total number of phones supported by the service to 26 (including the 7 Pixel models), which will open Stadia up to a range of potential users that didn’t have compatible hardware before. Here’s the complete list of all 19 new phones that will gain Stadia support on Thursday (including the Galaxy S20):

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

Stadia got off to a sluggish start with a small library and a lack of communication from Google, but that company has improved somewhat in recent weeks, keeping subscribers updated with weekly posts on the community blog. In fact, just a few days ago, the team announced that five new games are coming to Stadia soon, including Panzer Dragoon, Serious Sam Collection, and Lost Words: Beyond the Page, which is launching first on Stadia.

Image Source: Google